Controversial business owner Ling Valentine is retiring from car leasing and plans to travel the world.

The Lingscars.com owner made the announcement with a YouTube video, saying she is jumping on her bike to cycle around the world.

In a Facebook post accompanying the eight-minute-long video, Valentine says she’s ‘giving’ the car leasing website to her staff, not selling it, when she retires at the end of this month.

‘I’m giving (not selling) Lingscars to my staff at the end of October …a week away… and retiring,’ the post said.

‘If you can call this retiring: I’m going to ride a bicycle around the world with my hubby, Jon.

‘Lingscars will continue to run as normal, supplying you with the best car deals and great speedy service.

‘Guy, Lily and David (my IT expert) will do a great job, I’m sure. I’m leaving them with a healthy bank balance, great customers, brilliant suppliers and super systems and of course …my lovely website.

‘They’ll still use my name and images. I hope you’ll keep ordering cars!’

In the post, she added: ‘I want to say thanks so much for your business and friendship over the last 19 years.’

Valentine said she had started a new website that will follow the pair’s bike adventure, and added: ‘It would be lovely to hear from you when I’m on my travels”

She has been a character in the industry since starting her business 19 years ago.

Along with her quirky website, she also used a nuclear missile truck as an advertising and promotional tool.

Valentine appeared on the BBC TV programme Dragons’ Den in 2007, when she famously turned down a £50,000 investment offer.

