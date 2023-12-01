Liquidators appointed at used car dealer Emerald House of Cars

Award winning used car dealer Emerald House of Cars has begun liquidation proceedings.

The business, run by Peter ‘PJ’ Quinn, has appointed Conrad Beighton and David Griffiths of Leonard Curtis Recovery Ltd as joint liquidators.

Letters were sent out to all creditors this week informing them of the decision to wind up the company.

Emerald Vehicle Sales Ltd was based on Heath Road, Wednesbury, in the West Midlands and was previously a serial winner at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The liquidators said: ‘The directors have decided that the deemed consent procedure would be appropriate, and it is proposed that the date for the creditors’ decision in this regard will be December 6.’

Quinn has been contacted by Car Dealer for comment.

Car Dealer has been told that stock has been removed from the site and the business is no longer answering phone calls.

The firm’s popular YouTube channel has also been shut down.

The Emerald House of Cars website is no longer switched on, but on its Google listing the dealer said it was ‘probably the best car dealership in the UK’.

Previously, the business won Best Newcomer in the 2018 Used Car Awards. It was also highly commended in the Used Car Dealership of the Year (51-100 cars) category in 2020, and won Social Media User of the Year in 2021 (pictured).

On Google, the used car dealer said: ‘When you purchase a car from Emerald, it isn’t just a one-time transaction, you become part of the Emerald family.

‘For us, it’s not just about selling a car today, it’s about looking after and caring for our customers from now until eternity. We value our customers and genuinely care about them.’

The business had more than 600 reviews on Google with an average rating of 4.6 stars.

All inquiries should be made to Leonard Curtis on 0121 200 2111.