London Electric Vehicle Company appoints new CEO after Joerg Hoffmann resigns

Joerg Hofmann has stepped down from his position as CEO of London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), with his replacement due to start next month.

Hofmann, who has been in charge of the firm since 2019, has resigned from his post in order to ‘pursue a new opportunity within the automotive industry’

He will be replaced by Alex Nan, LEVC’s current chairman, who will take up post on July 1.

He will be supported by Hoffman, who is remaining with LEVC in an advisory capacity until the end of August.

Hofmann’s has overseen a rapid period of growth for LEVC with the firm reaching 7,000 global sales of its TX electric taxi.

He was also in charge for the the launch of a new light commercial vehicle, the VN5.

Speaking about his new appointment, Nan, said: ‘On behalf of the Geely Group and all at LEVC, I would like to thank Joerg Hofmann for his enormous contribution.

‘He has spearheaded the launch of the VN5 light commercial vehicle, guided the company through the Covid pandemic and overseen the major recent milestone of 7,000 global sales of the world’s most advanced electric taxi – the TX.

‘As LEVC enters the next exciting stage in its product and development strategy, together with the management, I will continue to push the company towards a greener, more technology-driven and sustainable future.’

Hofmann, added: ‘The past three-and-a-half years have been some of the most challenging but rewarding of my career, launching new product and growing LEVC’s European and global sales markets.

‘It has been an honour to lead the growth and development of this unique and iconic British brand and I’m extremely proud of what our team has achieved.

‘I would like to thank all my colleagues at LEVC for their support and efforts over the past few years. I am looking forward to working on another growth opportunity and I wish Alex Nan every success in his new role.’