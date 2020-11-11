Lookers has announced the launch of its largest ever recruitment drive as it seeks 180 new apprentices.

Today it has launched this nationwide recruitment search, adding to its programme which has had an intake of 700 apprentices over the last three years.

The franchised dealer group says it is now looking to recruit in a wide range of roles across the country, from customer facing to service technician roles.

The successful apprentices will have the opportunity to work with big car brands, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover.

Lookers is particularly seeking to hire young female apprentices, to further build on the launch of its industry-wide Female Apprenticeship Network.

Duncan McPhee, chief retail operations officer, said: ‘Lookers is committed to apprenticeships as part of our continued investment to attract bright, young and ambitious talent into the business.

‘We are delighted to offer 180 apprenticeship roles across the country, providing young people with the opportunity to build their confidence, skills, and experience in a dynamic and continually evolving industry.

‘The Lookers Apprenticeship Programme has enabled our company to develop many high-calibre, talented individuals, many of whom have gone on to receive industry and national recognition.

‘This investment also demonstrates our confidence and ambition for the future despite the difficult challenges of this year.’

Matt Clay, group qualifications manager, who runs the programme said: ‘It’s a testament to the success of our investment in new talent for both Lookers and our apprentices that we’ve been able to offer an increased number of roles this year.

‘Not only do our apprenticeships enable us to help meet the future demands of our customers, we have also encouraged more young, talented women to join the business through this route.

‘We are proud to have led the development of an industry-wide Female Apprenticeship Network to help inspire the next generation of female leaders in the automotive industry.

‘Encouraging greater diversity in our next generation of talent is a priority for Lookers.’