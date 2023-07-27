Lookers’ directors agree to takeover offer by Global Auto Holdings after raised bid is tabled

Lookers’ directors have agreed to an increased recommended cash offer by Global Auto Holdings to buy the dealership chain.

An announcement issued this morning via the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said the new bid of 130p per share versus an earlier one of 120p for Lookers’ entire issued and to-be-issued share capital had switched to a takeover offer.

The fresh offer by the Canadian group values Lookers at £504.2m and follows rumours that another bid was imminent after Cinch dropped its support for the earlier bid by Global Global Auto Holdings.

Because the increased offer is to be carried out via a takeover offer, the Lookers board is to propose a resolution indefinitely adjourning court and general meetings that were due to take place today and they won’t be rescheduled.

Today’s announcement issued by Global Auto Holdings said: ‘The Lookers directors, who have been so advised by Numis and Peel Hunt as to the financial terms of the increased offer, consider the terms of the increased offer to be fair and reasonable.

‘In providing their advice to the Lookers directors, Numis and Peel Hunt have taken into account the commercial assessments of the Lookers directors.

‘Accordingly, the Lookers directors intend to recommend unanimously that Lookers shareholders accept, or procure acceptance of, the increased offer.’

To finance the new offer, Global Auto Holdings – referred to as Bidco in LSE documents – has entered into an agreement with the Bank of Montreal, Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec and National Bank of Canada among others that increases an interim term loan of $615,000,000 (circa £360,146,118) to $666,165,192 (£390,136,026).

A new offer document is now set to be published within 28 days, with the last date for fulfilling the acceptance falling 60 days later.

Lookers’ shares were 95p each yesterday – down 3.06 per cent – when the markets closed.