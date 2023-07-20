Lookers: Could an incoming bid from Lithia Motors be why used car dealer Cinch pulled its backing?

Rumours in the industry are rife that a new bid is imminent for listed car dealer group Lookers.

Several well placed city sources have told Car Dealer they expect a bid from American supergroup Lithia Motors to be tabled imminently.

Sources say talks are currently live between Lithia and Lookers’ shareholders about whether they would support a rival bid.

It is believed Cinch has decided to back the rival offer and it’s for this reason it has pulled its support for the current deal. Car Dealer has approached Constellation Automotive Group, Cinch’s owners, for comment.

The Canadian’s £464m current bid via Alpha Auto Group at 120p a share now looks in doubt following Cinch’s announcement this morning that it plans to now vote against the deal.

Cinch withdrew its letter of intent to bid for the deal ahead of the vote next Thursday (July 27) when shareholders will be asked to back the offer.

Lookers said it now believes it doesn’t have the required backing of 75 per cent of shareholders for it to go through, but the vote will still take place.

However, well placed city sources have told Car Dealer they expect a rival bid to be tabled soon – most likely by Lithia Motors, the acquisitive American car dealer group that last year tried to buy Pendragon.

‘The Canadian deal looks dead in the water, but the rumours are that’s because a better offer is coming,’ said a source.

‘We suspect that Cinch has seen details of another offer and that’s why they decided to pull their support for the Canadian deal.’

The Lookers share price has crashed 14 per cent so far today following the announcement by Cinch.

Schroders, which had given irrevocable undertakings that it would back the deal, has since sold all its shares it held in Lookers making its backing null and void.

Other shareholders which had originally submitted letters of intent to back the deal have also sold large portions of their shares since the original offer was announced.

As of this morning, the Bidco had intent from just 11 per cent of Lookers shareholders to back the deal. When the bid was announced this was 42.1 per cent.

Analyst for Liberum, Sanjay Vidyarthi, said the letters of intent were ‘not binding’ and explained the deal needed the backing of 75 per cent of shareholders to go through.

He said he thought the 120p offer was ‘cheap’ for Lookers and had previously suggested a target price of 150p was more sensible.

As of the end of April, Lookers had a property portfolio worth £290m and £66.5m in the bank – the equivalent of 92p per share.

Other city sources suggest an offer from the well-funded Lithia Motors could come in the region of 135p. Previously, Schroders had said in its statement that a bid of 132p could snatch the deal.

Lookers said today it was ‘re-engaging with other shareholders to understand whether the resolutions required to effect the scheme of arrangement in order to implement the acquisition are capable of being passed’.

The firm said directors believe that more than 25 per cent of shareholders now intend to vote against the deal and that means it will not be passed.

Lookers said the vote will take place next Thursday as planned and if the offer is not accepted it will remain a listed business.

‘The rumours are that another bid is coming,’ said another well-placed source.

‘The shareholders that have cashed out before that saw the 119p share price as a decent return, but Cinch obviously didn’t.

‘There are moves being made and we’re sure an announcement will be made soon.’

Lithia attempted to buy fellow listed car dealer group Pendragon last summer, but was thwarted by Hedin, the Swedish based business that later tabled – and then withdrew – its own offer.

Lithia is an NYSE-listed group and has said it wants to increase annual revenues to $50bn – last year it achieved $28bn – and it plans to do this via acquisitions.

It has already purchased the 50-site group Jardine earlier this year for £300m, making Lookers’ 150-dealership business look incredible value, even at £500m.

Industry analyst Mike Jones added: ‘I would expect other UK and international retailers, including Lithia, to be currently looking at Lookers, particularly given the willingness of the large shareholders to sell.’

Lookers said it could not comment any further than the statement issued today. Car Dealer contacted Lithia Motors for comment.

Who else could table a bid?