LSH Auto apprentice scoops national Mercedes-Benz award

An apprentice at Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield has won a top accolade from the manufacturer.

Rian Godfrey was named Apprentice of the Year at the annual Mercedes-Benz Cars Celebration, held at Mercedes-Benz World in Surrey.

Since joining the LSH Auto dealership in October 2020, Godfrey has had extensive training and has just finished the second year of his NVQ Level 3 Apprenticeship qualification in Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

LSH Auto managing director Vaughan Blackman said: ‘We are extremely pleased for Rian and proud of his achievements.

‘We would like to congratulate him on this accolade and thank him for his continued hard work and dedication to our business and our customers.’

The Mercedes-Benz Apprenticeship Academy trains youngsters for the retailer network, with the awards recognising those who have gone above and beyond in their workplace.

The winners were nominated by managers, mentors, assessors and trainers.

Candidates were judged according to four categories: initiative and flexibility, co-operation and teamwork, accomplishments/contributions, and quality of work.

Andrew Medcraft, head of training at Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: ‘Rian has gone the extra mile in his work by displaying dedication, positivity and extremely high standards in all areas.’

He added: ‘We’re committed to recognising and nurturing young talent and preparing our apprentices for a successful automotive career.

‘Our aim is to ensure every apprentice has the ability to deliver quality technical expertise, in-depth product knowledge and outstanding service to our customers.’

Pictured at top from left are Andrew Medcraft, Rian Godfrey and Vaughan Blackman