LSH Auto helps deliver thousands of free PE kits to Stockport’s primary schools

Premium used car dealership LSH Auto has partnered with Stockport County Community Trust and its Kits By County initiative to help deliver thousands of free PE kits for those students and families deemed most in need.

The project is designed to help the borough’s children become more active and engaged in sport by removing the cost of PE kits from families without disposable income. The overall plan is to deliver some 12,500 kits for pupils in Stockport over the next 12 months.

The Stockport County Community Trust has been able to kick-start its initiative with a bang, thanks to the funding of the initial distribution of 3,000 PE kits coming from Stockport County’s owner Mark Stott.

LSH Auto, which has served the Birmingham, Solihull, Tamworth, Macclesfield, Stockport and Whitefield areas for years, provided two Mercedes-Benz eVito vans but plans to support the charity’s projects and programmes across the county.

Stefan Bowett, dealer principal at LSH Auto, said: “We’re committed to giving back to the communities that support us, so we’re really pleased to be providing County Community Trust with two Mercedes-Benz eVito vans.

“We look forward to supporting the Trust with the fantastic work that they’re doing across the county and seeing our vehicles put to such good use.”

As a further boost, Stockport County players Lewis Bate, Louie Barry, Ethan Pye and Lewis Fiorini lent their support at Edgeley Park, helping the Community Trust team to sort and pack the 3,000 kits in readiness for delivery into local primary schools with each individual kitbag including a polo shirt, a pair of shorts, a pair of joggers and a sweatshirt.

What’s more, the children of Cheadle Heath Primary School got to meet Jay Mingi and Lewis Bate in person, who were on hand to deliver the kitbags to pupils and to talk to them about the importance of PE lessons as a means to keep active.

Alison Warwood, Stockport County Community Trust CEO said: “PE is a crucial part of a child’s education. It is not just about games and exercise; it is about instilling a lifetime commitment to health, determination and resilience. Pupils shouldn’t be prevented from taking part in sport and activity simply because they have no kit, and Kits By County aims to remedy that.

To assist with the initiative, the Stockport County Community Trust is reaching out to any individuals or businesses who wish to pledge their support, suggesting they contribute via Stockport County Community Trust’s Just Giving page.