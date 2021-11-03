Luscombe Motors agrees ‘massive’ Uber deal for 280 EVs

Luscombe Motors has agreed a ‘massive’ deal to supply 280 MG5 EVs for use as Uber private hire cars.

The Leeds-based MG dealer has secured the spectacular deal after an initial batch of 20 cars proved a huge hit with drivers.

The latest order will see cars delivered throughout Q1 for use all over the country.

Uber drivers are said to have fallen in love with the EV for its practical body style which allows plenty of room for up to five people.

It also has now has a range exceeding 250 miles meaning drivers are able to work long shifts without having to stop and charge.

Bosses at Luscombe say that as the UK’s charging network continues to improve, the private hire industry will turn even more to the EV market.

Robin Luscombe, MD of the dealership, says the deal is bigger than anything you could have dreamed of when he started the business 11 years ago.

He credited his head of national fleet operations, Tim Whitworth, with helping to get the deal over the line.

He said: ‘Tim has an extensive network in the fleet world, and MG is the perfect car for business use – great value, low running costs, clean, and very tax efficient – so we couldn’t have timed it any better!

‘We have the cars and the funding options, and whilst it might not be as big as the Tesla deal, 11 years’ ago when I opened the business, I would never have dreamed of selling 300 cars in a week.’

In spite of the pandemic, Luscombe Motors achieved record profits for the year ending May 2021.

It has experienced an even better start to this year, and recently dished out a second staff profit-share bonus of £1,500 each.

Luscombe added: ‘It’s wonderful to be able to share the fruits of everyone’s efforts – it reinforces the culture of a true family business, where staff and customers are treated like family.

‘We certainly couldn’t have done it without a great team. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.’