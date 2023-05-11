Luxury Bentley used by King Charles for sale at used car dealer

A used car dealer is selling a Bentley Mulsanne believed to have previously been used by the King.

John Holland Sales, based in Sheffield, is advertising the Bentley Special Operations vehicle that was originally supplied to the Royal Household.

Finished in Dark Sapphire – a colour said to be a favourite of the King – the 63-reg model is now up for sale for £74,900.

John Holland’s advert on Auto Trader includes a photo of King Charles with the car in the background on a Royal visit.

Peter Lefley, business manager at John Holland Sales, said: ‘With the country gripped by the King’s Coronation last weekend, it’s a huge privilege to be able to offer this stunning and very unique Bentley Mulsanne.

‘The car is Dark Sapphire, a colour favoured by the royal household and indeed the King himself.’

The car boasts an impressive specification and features the brand’s famous 6.75-litre V8.

Inside there’s digital TV, veneered picnic tables for royal lunches at the Polo and rear folding vanity mirrors in the headlining.

Electric blinds shield rear occupants from the glare of cameras, it has soft close doors, DAB radio and 33,280 miles on the clock.

Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto Trader, told Car Dealer: ‘We often see unique vehicles advertised on Auto Trader, including former royal cars, but this is a rare and quite exceptional model.

‘With a record 230m visits to our marketplace in Q1 this year, and with the bunting still on display, I have no doubt that John Holland Sales will have no problem finding a buyer looking for their own piece of royal luxury.’

The Bentley can be seen on video from the used car dealer below.