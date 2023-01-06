Luxury Koenigsegg showroom to be demolished and replaced by ‘landmark’ dealership

A high-end car dealership in Berkshire is to tear down its showroom to make way for a ‘truly landmark’ replacement.

SuperVettura – the official UK dealer for Koenigsegg – will be demolishing its current building in Sunningdale during the first quarter of this year, with the new showroom expected to open in summer 2024.

It previously won permission for the development in 2019 but the onset of Covid and a change in building regulations regarding carbon offset meant the development was put on hold.

That resulted in it missing the three-year timeframe allowed, so it had to go before Windsor and Maidenhead council’s Windsor and Ascot development management panel again.

Co-founder Paul Burrows told Car Dealer that the re-approval was a formality but added: ‘We’re obviously delighted that we’re finally going to build the showroom that the Koenigsegg brand deserves.’

There won’t be any disruption to business while the work takes place, though.

SuperVettura has a second, smaller ‘boutique’ Koenigsegg showroom nearby in Chobham Road, and Burrows said: ‘It will very much be business as usual whilst we build the new showroom!’

He added that its official Koenigsegg aftersales premises in Bracknell won’t be affected by the new showroom build either.

The plans were shown to Christian and Halldora von Koenigsegg, founders of the Swedish high-performance sports car manufacturer, as well as their teams, prompoting Christian to comment: ‘This will truly be a landmark Koenigsegg showroom, on a by-now Koenigsegg historic sales location, showcasing the brand growth.’

Burrows plus fellow SuperVettura founder and joint owner Tommy Wareham have represented Koenigsegg officially since 2005, establishing SuperVettura in November 2010.

The duo commented: ‘This landmark new showroom will represent a statement of where both SuperVettura and Koenigsegg have come from and the extremely exciting future that both brands have in the UK.’

The London Road dealership also specialises in selling rare hypercars and exclusive supercars worldwide – it currently has a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Boano as well as a 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Zagato Coupe on its books, among many more.

Pictured at top, courtesy of SuperVettura, is an artist’s impression of how the showroom exterior will look

