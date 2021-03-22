Vertu Motors-owned Macklin Motors has completed a £1.5m development of a new Motornation dealership in Glasgow.

The new Macklin Motors Motornation Glasgow, based in Darnley, is situated next to Vertu Group’s other Ford and Nissan dealerships, and will provide seven new job opportunities.

It’s already operating click-and-collect and home delivery services, but will open fully when lockdown restrictions ease next month.

The site features a large showroom, has space for more than 150 cars on the site and a workshop with ten ramps for car and commercial vehicle MOTs.

There’s also a large six-bay valet area, and the site will offer not just new and used cars but also vans.

The business says many staff have moved to the dealership from other branches in the group.

Among the employees is Ian Hunter who has been appointed as branch manager, progressing from aftersales manager at Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow South.

Hunter, who has been with the company since 2011 and is a previous service manager of the year winner, said: ‘I am very excited about this new challenge, every day I see something else taking shape at the site which is only adding to the excitement.

‘I have some great ideas to put into place when we get the doors opened for the first day, even in these challenging times.’

He added: ‘We have a great opportunity opening this business and we are looking to hit the ground running by making sure we have some very desirable stock at great prices.

‘I will be 100 per cent focused to ensure our digital marketplace is the best it can be.’

Chris McKenzie, general manager of Macklin Motors Motornation Glasgow who also oversees the Nissan Glasgow South and Nissan Glasgow Central sites, said: ‘The dealership compliments our representation in the local area with Ford, Nissan and the Taxi Centre all in the same location and represents our commitment to growing the Macklin Motors brand in Scotland.

‘We are expanding at a time a lot of people are scaling down and making redundancies, which demonstrates the level of customer confidence in the group.

‘This site will offer more job opportunities in the area and will eventually grow to employ 30-40 people which is fantastic for the local economy.

‘We are ensuring that the stock will be highly sought-after vehicles and will hopefully bring a lot of people to the area to make a purchase.

‘While in lockdown, we are also offering click and collect, free home delivery within 30 miles.’

