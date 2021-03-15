Vertu Motors has ‘cemented’ its standing as Europe’s largest Honda retailer with a new acquisition.

The dealer group has bought up Hepworth Motor Group and its Honda dealership in Huddersfield for an undisclosed sum.

The company’s website has already been redirected to Vertu Motors’ Honda page.

Announcing the news, Vertu boss Robert Forrester tweeted on Saturday (Mar 13): ‘Delighted to announced last night we bought Hepworth Honda in Huddersfield.

‘This cements the position of Vertu Honda as the biggest Honda dealer in Europe.

‘Looking forward to visiting Thursday.’

Hepworth Honda MD Stephen Brighton tweeted: ‘Looking forward to watching a great team thrive as part of the Vertu Group’ and ‘[It’s] nice to know the dealership is in safe hands’.

Vertu Motors already has some 12 Honda car dealerships and two motorcycle showrooms across England, covering the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the north east, making Vertu the largest group for the Japanese brand.

The acquisition comes at a busy time for Vertu as the dealer group announced it had acquired the naming rights for the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle, and revealed it had sold 6,500 used cars in February thanks to new technology.

Boss Robert Forrester and Marshall Motor Group chief Daksh Gupta recently appeared on Car Dealer Live in a wide-ranging hour-long interview.

The pair, who have never appeared before in a panel discussion like this, gave their frank opinions on each others’ businesses – and you can watch the broadcast at the top of this story.