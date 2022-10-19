Magnificent seven! Drive Hartlepool notches up seventh consecutive year of customer service award from Vauxhall

Drive Motor Retail’s Hartlepool dealership is celebrating winning an award from Vauxhall for customer excellence for the seventh year in a row.

The showroom was praised for its dedication to delivering a consistently first-class customer experience.

The Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award is given to the 35 dealerships with the best combined recommendations score taken from purchase and service satisfaction surveys.

Joe Palmer, general manager of Drive Hartlepool, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to win this award.

‘This recognition is testament to the hard work of everyone at Drive Hartlepool, from sales through to the service team and the body shop, and I’d like to thank everybody for their contribution.’

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: ‘Customer service has never been more important, so I was delighted to visit Drive Hartlepool and reward them with one of our Vauxhall Customer Excellence Awards for consistently achieving among the highest levels of customer experience of all our retailers.

‘Congratulations to the whole team and thank you for delivering the experience to match our stunning new vehicles.’

Drive Motor Retail – a Car Dealer Top 100 firm – is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups, with more than 700 members of staff in 16 dealerships.

Pictured at top: Joe Palmer is joined by the Drive Hartlepool team as he accepts the Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award from James Taylor