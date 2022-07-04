Man arrested but not prosecuted after police find him lurking on top floor of Bentley dealership

A man discovered skulking around a luxury car dealership in the early hours has narrowly avoided prosecution, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old was discovered at around 3.30 on Saturday morning (July 2) after police received reports of a suspicious van parked outside Bentley Leicester.

When officers arrived, they found the would-be thief snooping around on the top floor of the dealership, where they say he was ‘clearly not trying to sell high end cars’.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary but officers decided against taking the case further.

Instead, he was handed community resolution, which allows police to deal with low-level offending without the need to press charges.

The measure is used when it is ‘proportionate and appropriate’ and where it is not considered in the public interest to prosecute.

A police spokesman said on Twitter: ‘Suspicious van parked up outside this luxury car dealership in the early hours.

‘We then find an insecure front door to the dealership and a male walking around upstairs, clearly not trying to sell high-end cars. One detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary.’

Bentley Leicester is operated by Sytner and Car Dealer has approached the firm for comment.