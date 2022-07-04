Log in

News

Man arrested but not prosecuted after police find him lurking on top floor of Bentley dealership

  • Man avoids prosecution after ‘snooping’ around Bentley dealership
  • Police found 29-year-old upstairs at Bentley Leicester in early hours of Saturday morning
  • Officers issue suspect with community resolution rather than taking case further

Time 1:09 pm, July 4, 2022

A man discovered skulking around a luxury car dealership in the early hours has narrowly avoided prosecution, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old was discovered at around 3.30 on Saturday morning (July 2) after police received reports of a suspicious van parked outside Bentley Leicester.

When officers arrived, they found the would-be thief snooping around on the top floor of the dealership, where they say he was ‘clearly not trying to sell high end cars’.

Advert

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary but officers decided against taking the case further.

Instead, he was handed community resolution, which allows police to deal with low-level offending without the need to press charges.

The measure is used when it is ‘proportionate and appropriate’ and where it is not considered in the public interest to prosecute.

A police spokesman said on Twitter: ‘Suspicious van parked up outside this luxury car dealership in the early hours.

Advert

‘We then find an insecure front door to the dealership and a male walking around upstairs, clearly not trying to sell high-end cars. One detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary.’

Bentley Leicester is operated by Sytner and Car Dealer has approached the firm for comment.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190