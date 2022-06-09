Log in
Preston Magistrates' Court, Dec 2020Preston Magistrates' Court, Dec 2020

News

Man to appear at crown court after being charged with stealing Audi S3 from dealership

  • Damian Partington, 47, from Oldham, is accused of theft of Audi S3 from showroom in Garstang
  • He appeared before magistrates and his case was sent to crown court
  • Car was brought to a halt on motorway using Stinger and returned to the dealership

Time 11:26 am, June 9, 2022

A man has been charged with stealing a car from a dealership in Lancashire.

Damian Partington is alleged to have stolen an Audi S3 from a showroom in Garstang on Monday (Jun 6).

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, police used a tyre Stinger to bring the car to a halt and boxed it in on the southbound M61 near Rivington Services less than half an hour after it was reported missing.

Traffic on the motorway was briefly halted while tactical operations officers carried out the manoeuvre.

Partington, 47, was arrested and charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, pictured, on Tuesday (Jun 7).

Lancashire Police wouldn’t disclose which dealership was involved but told Car Dealer that Partington, of Springwood Hall Road, Oldham, will now appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, August 8.

The Audi, which was otherwise undamaged, was returned to the dealership.

Image via Google Street View

