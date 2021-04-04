A 35-year-old man is to go on trial accused of causing some £100,000 of damage to 13 cars at a Scottish dealership.

Roberto Tudora appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, pictured, on a charge of malicious mischief at Murray Motors in Fraserburgh reported the Aberdeen Evening Express.

It is alleged that he maliciously poured or sprayed a corrosive liquid over the cars in the forecourt on March 23.

Tudora, of Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh, pleaded not guilty via his defence solicitor Sam Milligan, said the Evening Express.

He was released on conditional bail by Sheriff Margaret Hodge, who said he mustn’t enter the South Road dealership.

Tudora also has to stay at home between 7pm and 7am every day as part of his bail conditions.

A pre-trial hearing will be held at Peterhead Sheriff Court in September.

CCTV caught a vandal pouring paint stripper over vehicles at Murray Motors in Fraserburgh.

The dealership posted the footage on its Facebook page and it subsequently received hundreds of shares.

Police also appealed for the public’s help.

