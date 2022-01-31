Log in
Sam Panayides, left, and Jon HigginsSam Panayides, left, and Jon Higgins

News

Manheim agrees defleet contract with Volkswagen Group UK for five years

  • Partnership between the two companies began in 2013
  • Agreement will cover some 46,000 vehicles a year
  • Dedicated suite of refurbishment and defleet services will be provided

Time 8 mins ago

Manheim Vehicle Services is to provide exclusive defleeting for Volkswagen Group UK until December 2026.

The agreement will cover all Volkswagen Group UK-owned vehicles, including rental buyback cars and LCVs, company cars, ex-demonstrators plus event fleet vehicles – some 46,000 units a year.

A dedicated suite of refurbishment and defleet services will be provided, including Manheim’s gas catalytic technology, as well as specialist centres for LCVs to ensure that ‘fast flow’ production is never interrupted.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

It follows the news that Volkswagen Financial Services UK is extending its defleet contract with Manheim until the same date, covering around 90,000 units per year and continuing a partnership between the two companies that started in 2013.

Jon Higgins, group vehicle operations manager at Volkswagen Group UK, said: ‘I’m delighted to begin our partnership with Manheim Vehicle Services.

‘We welcome their desire to continuously improve their facilities to meet the high demands customers have come to expect.

‘We also value the trust built between both companies to enable us to continue our relationship.’

Advert

Sam Panayides, sales director at Manheim parent company Cox Automotive Europe, said: ‘Everyone at Manheim is proud of its long-running association with Volkswagen Group UK.

‘The latest win is fantastic news and testament to the trust and investment we’ve made to continue this brilliant relationship in the vehicle services area.

‘For us, this is not just about defleeting Volkswagen Group vehicles, it is about exploring ways we can work together to digitise the process, unlock opportunities to drive greater value and make the defleeting process even more environmentally sustainable.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51