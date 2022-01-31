Manheim agrees defleet contract with Volkswagen Group UK for five years

Manheim Vehicle Services is to provide exclusive defleeting for Volkswagen Group UK until December 2026.

The agreement will cover all Volkswagen Group UK-owned vehicles, including rental buyback cars and LCVs, company cars, ex-demonstrators plus event fleet vehicles – some 46,000 units a year.

A dedicated suite of refurbishment and defleet services will be provided, including Manheim’s gas catalytic technology, as well as specialist centres for LCVs to ensure that ‘fast flow’ production is never interrupted.

It follows the news that Volkswagen Financial Services UK is extending its defleet contract with Manheim until the same date, covering around 90,000 units per year and continuing a partnership between the two companies that started in 2013.

Jon Higgins, group vehicle operations manager at Volkswagen Group UK, said: ‘I’m delighted to begin our partnership with Manheim Vehicle Services.

‘We welcome their desire to continuously improve their facilities to meet the high demands customers have come to expect.

‘We also value the trust built between both companies to enable us to continue our relationship.’

Sam Panayides, sales director at Manheim parent company Cox Automotive Europe, said: ‘Everyone at Manheim is proud of its long-running association with Volkswagen Group UK.

‘The latest win is fantastic news and testament to the trust and investment we’ve made to continue this brilliant relationship in the vehicle services area.

‘For us, this is not just about defleeting Volkswagen Group vehicles, it is about exploring ways we can work together to digitise the process, unlock opportunities to drive greater value and make the defleeting process even more environmentally sustainable.’