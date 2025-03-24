Mar 24: Heathrow had power despite fire; Pint of beer to top £5; Toyota ramps up recycling

Unions warn about effect on vital services after chancellor confirms job cuts

Unions have warned that as many as 50,000 people could lose their jobs and vital services could deteriorate after Rachel Reeves confirmed plans to cut Civil Service running costs by 15%.

The chancellor said Labour was looking to cut back the Civil Service, which she said had swelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, by slashing its ‘back office functions, the administrative and bureaucracy functions’ by the end of this parliament.

The leader of the biggest civil service union said any cuts will hit frontline services after years of underfunding by previous Conservative governments. ‘The Civil Service is about half a million staff. So that could be up to 50,000 staff who would go,’ FDA general secretary Dave Penman told ITV.

Average price of pint to surge above £5 due to April cost hikes, say beer bosses

The average price of a pint of beer is set to surge past £5 for the first time due to cost hikes hitting the sector next month, according to industry bosses.

Pub sector chiefs have warned that prices for customers will have to increase in order to help keep venues running in the face of higher labour costs.

The British Beer and Pub Association said the average cost of a pint in the UK is expected to rise by around 21p as a result. The research, commissioned alongside Frontier Economics, showed that pub firms are expecting to raise the average price of a pint from £4.80 to £5.01.

‘Toyota Circular Factory’ to help recycle 10,000 vehicles a year in the UK

Toyota Motor Europe has announced that it’s starting up a recycling programme that it calls ‘Toyota Circular Factory’ (TCF) that will give new life to 10,000 cars a year in the UK.

The TCF will start in the third quarter of this year at Toyota’s factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire, where the Corolla hatchback and Touring Sport estate variants are produced.

The initiative is to recycle 10,000 cars annually in the UK, allowing 120,000 new parts to be manufactured. Toyota says that it intends to recycle raw materials such as copper, aluminium, steel and plastic. The aim is to reduce emissions through the firm’s vehicle and sub-component manufacturing processes.

The markets

The FTSE 100 fell on Friday, weighed down by airline stocks after a fire closed Heathrow Airport. London’s blue-chip index was down 55 points to finish the day at 8,647, a 0.6% drop.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group fell 2.9%, while easyJet fell 0.9%.

Meanwhile on Wall Street, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% and the Dow Jones down 0.1% shortly after UK markets closed. Germany’s Dax index fell 0.5% and France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.6%.

Sterling was down 0.4% against the dollar at 1.2918, while it was roughly level against the euro at 1.1942.

Heathrow had enough power despite shutdown, says National Grid chief

Heathrow Airport had ‘enough power’ from remaining substations despite Friday’s shutdown, the chief executive of National Grid has said.

John Pettigrew said two substations were ‘always available for the distribution network companies and Heathrow to take power’.

Flights were halted after a fire knocked out an electricity substation in Hayes on Thursday evening, and were not able to resume until Friday evening.

Starmer: Councils must prove they are fixing potholes or lose cash

Sir Keir Starmer is telling councils to prove they are tackling potholes or face losing the cash to fix them.

The prime minister said councils need to ‘get on with the job’ of fixing potholes as he announced an additional £4.8bn of funding to carry out work on motorways and major A-roads.

Local authorities will start to get their share of £1.6bn in highway maintenance funding confirmed last year, up £500m from the previous year, in mid-April. But from today, they will be required to publish annual progress reports or face having funding withheld.

Latest on Car Dealer

Chinese car brands are gaining popularity in the UK, prompting dealers like DM Keith to adapt or risk being left behind. JATO’s research highlights their market impact, especially on Vauxhall and Ford. Strong EV technology and aftersales service expectations drive consumer interest.

Nissan GB has appointed Ed Jones as sales director to drive its electric and hybrid expansion. Returning after eight years, he replaces Michael Auliar. Jones aims to strengthen Nissan’s market momentum, overseeing key launches like the new Leaf and supporting business transformation.

Franchised car dealers are hiring from outside the industry to adapt to EV trends and improve customer service. Greenhous Group and Swansway Group prioritise fresh perspectives, IT-savvy apprentices, and retail experience, aiming to modernise dealership interactions and future-proof their businesses.

UK car bosses oppose tariffs on Chinese imports, advocating free trade and competition. Stellantis and Renault leaders stress the need for EV demand incentives instead of trade barriers. They argue tariffs hinder industry progress, preferring market-driven growth over protectionist policies.

Weather

Today, sunshine will spread across southern areas, while Northern Ireland and Scotland turn cloudy with rain late, reports BBC Weather. Temperatures still very mild with highs of 15 degrees.

Tonight, northern rain will ease, leaving clear spells. The south will see clouds and showers moving in, though some areas in southern England will remain clear.