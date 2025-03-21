Nissan appoints new sales director with Ed Jones set to return to Japanese brand

Nissan GB has appointed a new sales director as the brand looks to launch a wave of new electric and hybrid models.

The role has been given to experienced industry figure, Ed Jones, who returns to the Japanese brand after eight years away.

Jones previously worked for Nissan between 2011 and 2017, filling a number of different roles including sales performance manager, regional sales manager for the south and category manager for EVs.

After departing for Audi, he worked as national contract hire and leasing manager, before taking over the brand’s UK sales operations

He will now head back to Nissan, effective June 16, where he will be responsible for overseeing of the new Leaf, which is expected to be arriving in dealerships later this year.

Jones replaces Michael Auliar who will be leaving the company to follow another opportunity at the end of March.

Commenting on his return, he said: ‘I am delighted to be returning at such an exciting time.

‘Nissan was the only brand with two models in the top five best-sellers in 2024 and, with increased market share and double-digit sales growth, it’s a brand with real momentum in 2025.

‘With Nissan’s rich heritage in innovation I am delighted to be joining the brand as it looks ahead to some exciting new technologies and a great choice of electric and electrified vehicles.

‘I look forward to working with colleagues within the brand and across the retailer network.’

Bosses at Nissan say that Jones was appointed in order to help accelerate the brand’s ‘business transformation plan’. Once in post, he will work closely with the firm’s sales and dealer teams.

Mayra González, Nissan’s divisional vice president marketing and sales Europe, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Ed to our team – his experience and expertise in all areas of UK sales will be invaluable as we look to capitalise on some exciting new product launches.

‘Ed will help accelerate our business transformation plans, and lead our sales and dealer teams to continued success in the future.”

‘We thank Michael for his significant contribution to Nissan in markets including UK, Nordics and regional HQ and wish him well for his future endeavours.’