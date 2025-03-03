Mar 3: Workers’ ‘right to switch off’ axed; PM to address MPs over Ukraine; New Peugeot PHEVs

Ministers expected to axe ‘right to switch off’ in coming week

Ministers are expected to axe plans to give people a right to ‘switch off’ outside work hours, reports have suggested.

The policy was a central part of Sir Keir Starmer’s manifesto promise of a ‘New Deal for Working People’ aimed at strengthening employment rights.

But the policy has now been dropped, according to the Sunday Times newspaper. Ministers are said to be making the change in a bid to boost business confidence, after the Budget placed extra costs on employers in the form of the national insurance contributions hike.

Skype to shut down in May, Microsoft announces

Microsoft has said it is ‘retiring’ online messaging and calling service Skype in May.

The US tech giant said the move would allow it to focus on its modern online communications platform, Teams, which offers online meeting tools as well as calling and chat features.

Skype first launched in 2003, before being acquired by eBay in 2005 and then by Microsoft in 2011 for 8.5 billion dollars, which used it to replace its Windows Live Messenger service.

Peugeot 308 and 408 receive new and improved plug-in hybrid variants

Peugeot has revealed updated plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 308 and 408 models.

The new setup consists of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 123bhp electric motor and a larger 17.2kWh battery pack.

Peugeot claims that the electric range for both cars has increased, with the 308 and 308 SW (estate) achieving up to 49 miles while the 408 can travel up to 48 miles – compared to 37 and 40 miles on the old PHEV variants.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday as hopes increased of a potential trade deal between the UK and the US, following a week of crunch talks in Washington. It was up 53.53 points, or 0.61%, to end the day at 8,809.74.

In Paris, the Cac 40 rose 0.11%, and in Frankfurt, the Dax was flat at close; on Wall Street, the S&P 500 was rising 0.5%, and Dow Jones up 0.6%.

The pound was about 0.1% lower against the US dollar, at 1.259, and also the euro, at 1.21.

Starmer set to address MPs after intense diplomatic efforts on Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to return to the Commons on Monday for the first time since his blitz of high-stakes diplomatic action across the Atlantic and in London.

MPs will likely hear a statement from the prime minister following his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington DC, as well as the emergency defence summit of European leaders he convened at the weekend.

Sir Keir told European powers they must realise it is ‘time to act’, and warned they stand at a ‘crossroads in history’, following the Sunday gathering at Lancaster House, a mansion near Buckingham Palace.

King meets president Zelensky at Sandringham after defence summit

The King has met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Charles welcomed Zelensky to the estate for just under an hour on Sunday, immediately after the latter’s attendance at the defence summit on Ukraine in London.

A day prior, Charles invited Donald Trump to the UK for an unprecedented second state visit.

Latest on Car Dealer

Nicholas Mee & Co is selling the Aston Martin V8 ‘Super Cygnet,’ a one-off high-performance version of the compact Cygnet city car. Featuring a 4.7-litre V8 engine with 430bhp, it was built by Aston Martin’s ‘Q’ division and debuted at Goodwood in 2018; it only has 2,900 miles on the clock. The price remains undisclosed but is expected to be significant.

Subaru has appointed five new UK dealers to expand its presence, including sites in Dorset, Kilgetty, Norfolk, Coventry, and Crawley. The carefully chosen partners align with Subaru’s reputation for excellence, supporting its growth strategy and enhancing regional coverage.

Johnsons Cars has removed Toyota and Lexus franchises from its website, sparking speculation about a sale to Group 1 Automotive. The dealerships still appear on manufacturer sites, and staff hinted at an ownership change on March 1. No official confirmation yet.

Two former bosses of Rosewood Motor Company in Middlesbrough have denied defrauding customers. Richard Turner and Katie Wilcock pleaded not guilty to selling defective cars and failing to settle finance agreements. Turner also faces a fraudulent trading charge. Their trial is set for January 2027.

Chinese cars boomed in Europe last month while Teslas nosedived by 45% – JATO

Chinese car registrations in Europe surged 52% in January, while Tesla sales plummeted 45%. Overall, 993,068 cars were registered, down 1.9% year-on-year. Petrol and diesel demand fell, while electric vehicle sales grew 38%. The Dacia Sandero was January’s best-selling car.

Car parts salesman avoids jail after stealing £15,000 from employers in two-year scam

Car parts salesman Joshua Oliver avoided jail after stealing £15,000 from his employer, Alliance Automotive Group, to fund his gambling addiction. He admitted fraud, received a suspended 14-month sentence, must repay the money, complete 300 hours of unpaid work, and follow a curfew.

Weather

Wales and southern England will be dry and sunny after morning mist clears, while northern England and Northern Ireland remain cloudy with patchy rain, reports BBC Weather. Scotland sees sunshine and variable cloud. Temperatures will top 11 degrees.

Tonight, southern areas stay clear with mist forming, while northern regions remain cloudier with occasional rain.