Mar 31: UK tries to get US trade deal; Musk sells X to xAI; Skoda to reveal Elroq vRS

Starmer and Trump agree tariff negotiations will continue ‘at pace’

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discussed ‘productive negotiations’ towards a UK-US economic prosperity deal and agreed they will ‘continue at pace’ in a phone call on Sunday night, Downing Street has said.

The UK is trying to negotiate an exemption from tariffs on imports into the US.

Negotiations are said to be intense, with moves to decrease or even abolish a British tax on US big tech firms among the bargaining chips.

Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI for 33 billion dollars in all-stock deal

Elon Musk has sold social media site X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a 33 billion dollar (£25.5bn) all-stock deal, the billionaire announced.

Both companies are privately held, which means they are not required to disclose their finances to the public.

Musk said in a post on X that the move will ‘unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach’. He said the deal values xAI at 80 billion dollars (£61.8bn) and X at 33 billion dollars.

Skoda confirms new go-faster Elroq vRS

Skoda will be adding a new vRS model to its range of cars with a more dynamic version of its Elroq electric SUV.

Set to be revealed in full at the upcoming Milan Design Week on April 3, the Elroq vRS follows on from the Enyaq vRS in Skoda’s range of performance electric vehicles. As a result, it’ll gain a range of upgrades in terms of both design and mechanicals.

For the vRS version, we expect that this power output will be increased. The Elroq’s sister model – the Cupra Born – can be specified in high-output VZ form with 321bhp, so it’s likely that this new vRS model could achieve a similar output.

The markets

The FTSE 100 nudged lower on Friday as disappointing US economic data and tariff concerns pressed down on global financial markets. London’s top index finished 7.27 points, or 0.08%, lower to end the day at 8,658.85.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other major markets suffered a heavier drop as they were once more dragged back by weakness in the automotive sector due to tariff worries, with Porsche and Volkswagen among the notable fallers in Germany. The Cac 40 ended 0.93% lower for the day and the Dax index was down 0.98%.

The pound was down 0.11% at 1.294 US dollars and was down 0.26% at 1.195 euros when London’s markets closed.

Countries must not be pitted against each other over migration, Starmer to warn

The UK and other countries affected by people smuggling must not allow the ‘vile trade’ to pit them against one another, the prime minister will tell a summit aimed at cracking down on illegal migration.

Sir Keir Starmer will call on the 40 countries that are gathering in London on Monday and Tuesday to work together to stop people-smuggling gangs in the same way they would terrorists.

Ministers and enforcement staff will discuss international co-operation on illegal migration, as well as supply routes, criminal finances and online adverts for people smuggling during the meeting.

Driving test waiting times hit record high

Driving test waiting times in Britain have reached a record high, new research has revealed.

The average waiting time to book a practical test was 20 weeks in February, up from 14 weeks a year earlier, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) figures obtained by AA Driving School show.

The number of test centres with a 24-week waiting time – the maximum possible – nearly doubled over the period, from 94 to 183. The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously announced a series of measures aimed at tackling the backlog.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) prices fell 1.7% in March, marking four consecutive months of decline, while petrol and hybrid values rose slightly. Diesel remained stable. Market fragmentation persists, with 57% of three-year-old BEVs losing value. Buyer selectivity for older cars is increasing.

Trevor Finn was terminated as a director of Hedin Automotive but was later reinstated, with no official reason given. Allegations about his conduct surfaced, but Finn called it an ‘administrative technical change’. Hedin Automotive has yet to comment.

Wessex Garages has acquired a former Cazoo site in Cardiff, transforming it into a Hyundai dealership. The relocation enhances capacity, customer experience, and job creation. Hyundai UK praised the move, highlighting Wessex’s commitment to growth and investment in the region.

Cameron Motor Group won five awards at the Audi Q Power Awards, bringing their total to 19 since 2009. The Scottish dealership, under new leadership, achieved its best-ever result, recognising excellence in sales, customer experience, and service at Perth Audi.

Used car sales surged in March, with vehicles selling in an average of 30 days, three days faster than February. Prices rose slightly to £17,391, while EV values continued declining. The Volkswagen Golf was the fastest seller, and Vauxhall Corsa led overall sales.

Weather

Most areas will be dry and sunny today, with variable clouds in Northern Ireland and Scotland, reports BBC Weather. North-west Scotland may see scattered showers, clearing later. Temperatures will top 15 degrees and steadily rise during the week.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with some clouds in northern regions and patchy mist or fog in southern and eastern England.