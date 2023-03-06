Mar 6: Hancock leak – Johnson ‘nationally distrusted’; Small boats legislation ‘unworkable’; Boris nominates father for knighthood – report

Johnson ‘nationally distrusted’, said top civil servant in new Hancock leak

The UK’s top civil servant described Boris Johnson as a ‘nationally distrusted figure’ during the Covid pandemic, in the latest set of details to emerge from the leak of Matt Hancock’s messages.

Last week saw a drip feed of stories from the trove of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages provided to the Daily Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who co-authored Hancock’s memoir the Pandemic Diaries and which covered his time as health secretary.

The latest exchanges appeared to show cabinet secretary Simon Case describe the then-prime minister as a ‘distrusted’ figure in a conversation with Hancock around testing capability.

Upcoming small boats legislation ‘unworkable’, Sunak warned

Plans to render as inadmissible asylum claims from those who travel to the UK on small boats will leave thousands ‘permanently in limbo’, the government has been warned as it prepares to unveil new legislation.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is set to publish long-promised legislation as soon as Tuesday that would make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats. The legislation would see a duty placed on the home secretary to remove’as soon as reasonably practicable’ anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a ‘safe third country’.

Campaigners have also issued firm warnings to the government about the policy.

Boris Johnson has nominated his father for a knighthood – reports

Boris Johnson has put his father Stanley forward for a knighthood as part of his resignation honours list, according to reports.

The Times newspaper reports that the former prime minister, who left office last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for the honour.A spokesperson for the Johnson said: ‘We don’t comment on honours.’ The PA news agency has contacted Stanley Johnson for comment.

The former prime minister faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

Strikes Bill likely in breach of ECHR, say MPs and peers

MPs and peers have urged ministers to think again about a controversial new strikes law, warning the legislation would likely put the UK in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

A new report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights, made up of peers and MPs, warns Rishi Sunak’s government that the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is likely to be incompatible with the ECHR.

The proposals, which moved rapidly through the Commons and are now in the House of Lords, aim to ensure there are minimum working standards during strike days across six sectors, including health and transport. The plans have been attacked by trade unions, while Labour has promised to repeal the law if it wins power.

Wayne Couzens to be sentenced for indecent exposure

Wayne Couzens will be sentenced on Monday for three incidents of flashing before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

The former Metropolitan Police officer, 50, is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of Everard, 33.

In March 2021, Couzens, then a serving officer, snatched marketing executive Everard as she walked home in south London. Following his conviction, Couzens, formerly from Deal in Kent, was charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Around 630,000 small businesses at risk of going bust – research

Around 630,000 small and microbusinesses are at risk of going bust in the face of rocketing costs and pressures on consumers, according to new research.

Data analysis of 2.3m British microbusinesses – which are typically firms with fewer than 10 employees – highlighted growing pressure among small businesses due to rocketing costs, such as increased energy bills.

The Venture Forward report, produced by GoDaddy, indicated that the potential collapse of these companies would be a roughly £12 billion blow to the economy. It comes ahead of a key Spring Budget for the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

However, the research found that fewer than one in five (19 per cent) entrepreneurs said they believe that Rishi Sunk ‘is acting in the best interests of small and microbusinesses’.

Commuters forced to ‘grin and bear’ rail fare rise amid cost-of-living pressures

Train passengers are forced to ‘grin and bear’ the largest hike in fares for more than a decade despite cost-of-living pressures, a campaign group has said.

Fares in England and Wales jumped by up to 5.9 per cent on average on Sunday, adding hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

As union strikes and unreliable services continue to affect customers, while energy and food bills increase, campaign group Railfuture said it is ‘really harsh on the poor rail traveller’ and a ‘bitter pill to swallow’. PA news agency analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data found the annual fares rise is the largest since a 6.1 per cent jump across Britain in 2012.

Weather outlook

Showery rain will push southwards today over central areas, reports BBC Weather. Patchy cloud and rain in other areas. Windy.

Rain and cloud will continue to push further south, turning wintry. Clearer further north with show showers.

