Marshall boss Daksh Gupta is hailed as role model for inclusion

Marshall Motors chief executive Daksh Gupta has been named a role model for inclusion in the retail sector.

He is among those listed in the inaugural edition of the Role Models for Inclusion in Retail Index, which has been produced by Diversity in Retail together with The MBS Group.

The index shines a light on people it feels are inspirational and who have been independently identified as having made a significant impact on creating a diverse and inclusive workplace within retail.

Marshall recently launched its three-year Inclusion Without Exception strategy, and said it was committed to creating a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion among its employees as well as eliminating discrimination.

It said it wanted its workforce to be truly representative of all sections of society and its customers, and for every member of staff to feel respected and able to give their best.

Gupta said: ‘I am truly honoured to be featured in the Role Models for Inclusion in Retail Index 2022 as a role model for inclusion.

‘Marshall recognises that the success of this business depends on people.

‘Capitalising on what is unique about the individuals we employ and drawing on their different perspectives and experiences will add value to the way we operate.

‘By accessing, recruiting and developing talent from the widest possible talent pool, we certainly gain an insight into different markets and generate greater creativity in anticipating customer needs.

‘With this strategy, Marshall will constantly strive to create a productive environment, representative of and responsive to different cultures and groups, where everyone has an equal chance to succeed.’

At the index launch in London, Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said: ‘On behalf of Sainsbury’s, I want to offer a huge congratulations to all those who have been featured in the inaugural Role Models for Inclusion in Retail Index.

‘As a founding member of Diversity in Retail, inclusion is something that all of us at Sainsbury’s are incredibly passionate about, and this is such a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate these exceptional individuals who are driving change across the industry.

‘The index reminds us why it’s so important for the retail sector, one of the biggest UK employers, to have collective ambitious aims that allow us to carry the torch, using our platform to be a positive role model to other industries and create a ripple effect through our wider society.

‘Celebrating the trailblazers who are doing such amazing work across the retail industry goes a long way in driving long-lasting and widespread movement, creating a better, more inclusive future for everyone.’