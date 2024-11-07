Marshall opens new Nissan showroom in Cambridge creating 20 jobs in the city

Marshall Motor Group has opened officially opened its new Nissan dealership in Cambridge, creating 20 jobs in the area.

It is the only Nissan branch in the city offering new and used cars, servicing and parts.

The new showroom can accommodate six cars, plus 40 outside. It also has a six-bay workshop, customer lounge and coffee bar, and electric vehicle charging points.

Craig Wilson, head of business at Marshall Nissan Cambridge, said: ‘Naturally we’re delighted that our new dealership is open – it’s great to be up and running and the showroom and workshop are looking superb.

‘We’re still adding a few finishing touches to the site but we’re very much ready to do business and we have been welcoming many customers who are new to Nissan, as well as others who are familiar with the brand.

‘The Nissan range of cars is second-to-none. In addition to the all-electric duo of Leaf and Ariya, the crossovers Juke and Qashqai continue to be exceptionally popular and both have been comprehensively refreshed this year to keep them ahead of the competition.

‘Our Sales Manager Alex Langford and his team are experts in all things Nissan and are on hand to explain the many benefits of the cars in the line-up. A warm welcome is guaranteed and we serve a decent cup of coffee too!’

Jon Roberts, Marshall Nissan franchise director, added: ‘As Craig says, we are thrilled to welcome customers to our new Cambridge dealership – it’s a territory that is absolutely key for us.

‘The investment we have made in the site demonstrates the value we attach to our relationship with Nissan. The brand currently finds itself in a very strong position, thanks to its continuing focus on hybrid and all-electric technology.

‘Added to that, it’s great to remind customers that models such as Juke, Qashqai and LEAF are built right here in the UK, at Nissan’s hugely successful Sunderland factory.

‘We are pleased to be investing further with Nissan and strengthening the partnership we share, whilst providing our customers with the very best experiences possible.’