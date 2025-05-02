May 2: UK exports slump; Tesla denies plot to oust Musk; Ami Buggy makeover

Overseas demand for UK manufacturing exports sinks to five-year low

UK factories have seen the biggest drop in export orders since the start of the pandemic, with demand from the US, Europe and China waning amid global uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs, a new survey shows.

Manufacturing production has been shrinking for seven months in a row. The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 45.4 in April, up from 44.9 in March.

Any reading above 50.0 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

Tesla denies reports it contacted recruiters to help it replace Elon Musk

Tesla has denied reports it has contacted recruitment firms to being a search for a chief executive to replace Elon Musk.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the electric car maker’s board members had reached out to several several executive search firms around a month ago as tensions mounted at the firm over falling sales and Mr Musk’s increasing time spent in Washington DC as an advisor to President Donald Trump.

But in a statement on Thursday morning, Tesla said the reports were ‘absolutely false’.

Citroen Ami Buggy gets a midlife makeover

Citroen has revealed an updated version of the Ami Buggy electric quadricycle.

The little Ami was recently facelifted towards the end of last year, and now the rugged Buggy variant has been given the nip tuck treatment.

The buggy’s powertrain is the same as before, bringing a tiny 5.5kWh battery pack and electric motor that produces just 8bhp, enabling a top speed of 28 mph.

The FTSE 100 remained steady on Thursday, with its recovery from April’s turbulence continuing as stocks were climbing in the US.

The index managed to claw back losses from earlier in the day to gain 1.95 points, or 0.02%, to close at 8,496.8.

Other European markets were closed on Thursday for the May Day bank holiday.

Police have launched investigations into Essex-based used car dealer Happier Cars, which is accused of defrauding customers out of £740,000. The Harlow dealership allegedly sold cars on consignment but failed to pass on proceeds to owners.

A Mini dealer has criticised the brand’s new agency sales model, citing a 30% drop in enquiries, disrupted showroom dynamics, reduced sales, and a shrinking used car pipeline. Despite challenges, they believe the model can work with greater collaboration.

Used car prices rose slightly by 0.8% in April, averaging £17,541, as market stability continues. Dealers saw faster sales and increased stock levels, with petrol models leading demand and electric vehicles still trailing hybrids in average price.

Customer service experts Direct Affinity is feeling the effect of having the majority of its call centre team being located in the Canary Islands

Used car trade values slipped by 1.5% in April, according to Cap HPI, marking a return to typical seasonal patterns after years of market disruption. Older vehicles and BEVs saw the steepest drops, while convertibles continued their upward trend for a third month.

Petrol prices near four-year low ahead of bank holiday getaway

Petrol prices have dropped to a near four-year low, giving drivers a boost ahead of the bank holiday getaway.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts on Thursday was 134.06p.

That is the cheapest price since July 2021, when it was 133.9p.

National two-minute silence announced to mark VE Day anniversary

A national two-minute silence will be held to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Government has announced.

UK Government buildings and departments will remember and thank those who fought with a silence at 12 noon on Thursday May 8 2025, with other organisations invited to follow suit, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5.

The UK has seen the warmest start to May on record as temperatures continue to soar, prompting warnings of wildfires and the ‘hidden dangers’ of open water swimming.

Kew Gardens, in south-west London, registered 28C on Thursday, the Met Office said, taking it past the previous May 1 record high temperature of 27.4C at Lossiemouth in Moray in 1990.

Temperatures are expected to ease throughout today and Saturday, with cooler conditions of 14C to 18C expected across the UK.