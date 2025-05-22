May 22: M&S website down; Confusion over winter payment U-turn; Vauxhall’s EV rally Mokka

M&S website down as retailer endures lengthy recovery from cyber attack

The Marks & Spencer website is down for customers as the retailer endures a lengthy recovery from a cyber attack.

Visitors to the M&S website are greeted with the message: ‘Sorry you can’t browse the site currently. We’re making some updates and will be back soon.’

M&S halted orders on its website and saw empty shelves after being targeted by hackers around the Easter weekend, and customer personal data. It said on Wednesday that ‘human error’ had caused the attack, which is set to cost the firm around £300m, and chief executive Stuart Machin confirmed disruption could last until July.

Jobs at risk as Harvey Nichols considers axing hampers and own-brand food

Dozens of jobs are at risk at Harvey Nichols as part of an overhaul that could see the luxury retailer stop selling its own food products and hampers.

The department store business is undergoing a three-year turnaround programme under recently-appointed boss Julia Goddard in order to return the firm to profit.

On Wednesday, the company told staff it is launching a consultation that will impact around 5%, or roughly 70, of the group’s 1,400-strong workforce. It is also looking at potentially shutting down its own-brand food products, hampers and corporate food offering, and its online food marketplace.

Vauxhall shows ‘future of rallying’ with new Mokka GSe Rally prototype

Vauxhall has released a new rally-ready prototype which could hint towards future performance models from the brand.

The new Mokka GSe Rally prototype has been designed to show ‘what the electric rally car of tomorrow could look like’ and is the first vehicle developed to the FIA’s new eRally5 electric rally car regulations.

Based on the new Mokka, the GSe Rally version benefits from an electric motor with close to 280bhp and 345Nm, as well as a multi-plate limited-slip differential, plus reinforced driveshafts and wheelhubs for extra strengthening. The lightweight chassis has also been given rally-tuned suspension from Bilstein while a rigid rear axle gets upgraded springs and dampers.

The markets

The UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday in a mixed session for European stock markets, as new data showed UK inflation jumped to the highest level in more than a year. It rose 5.34 points, or 0.06%, to close at 8,786.46, with miners helping offset heavy losses for retailer JD Sports.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Dax index climbed 0.34%, while France’s Cac 40 fell 0.4%. In the US, the S&P 500 was down about 0.2%, and Dow Jones was falling by 0.8% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was strengthening against the US dollar, rising 0.4%, at 1.345, and down around 0.1% against the euro, at 1.186.

Keir Starmer asked if more pensioners will get fuel payments next winter

Sir Keir Starmer is facing questions about whether his partial U-turn on limiting the winter fuel payment can be made in time to help pensioners through next winter.

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that ‘as the economy improves’ he wanted to look at widening eligibility for the payments worth up to £300.

Sir Keir suggested further details will come at a ‘fiscal event’, likely to be the next budget in the autumn. Officials are unable to say how many more pensioners would be eligible or if the policy will be altered in time for next winter.

Net migration data due after Starmer’s warning on ‘island of strangers’

New estimates for the level of net migration to the UK – the difference between the number of people settling in the country long term and the number of people leaving – will be published on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will give its first estimate of net migration for the 12 months to December 2024, along with updated figures for the years to June 2024 and to December 2023.

The most recent estimates, published by the ONS in November, put net migration for the year to June 2024 at a provisional total of 728,000, down from a record 906,000 in the previous 12 months.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Nissan GB new boss James Taylor has urged the UK government to cut or remove VAT on EVs to boost private sales, saying incentives would accelerate adoption. Launching four new EVs, including the Micra, Taylor believes such support is ‘common sense’.

Jason Cranswick has stepped down as MD of Norton Way Group and COO of Marubeni Auto Investment UK. After nearly four years in senior roles, he plans to focus on personal development, training, and completing a book on leadership.

Elon Musk reaffirmed his commitment to Tesla amid declining sales and backlash over his political involvement. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, he confirmed he’ll remain CEO, while acknowledging criticism, protests, and plans to reduce political spending after backing Trump.

Duncan McKay of Vertu Nissan Darlington was named Vertu’s Valeter of the Year for his exceptional dedication and meticulous work. Honoured at the Vertu Masters Awards, McKay impressed with his commitment, multitasking, and positive impact on site operations and customer service.

Weather

Today begins cloudy in central and eastern England with occasional rain, but it will brighten later with a few showers in the far south, reports BBC Weather. Elsewhere, expect dry weather and sunny spells. Temperatures will top 20 the west but it will feel chilly in other areas.

Tonight, most of the UK will be dry and clear, turning chillier, with patchy cloud and light rain near North Sea coasts.