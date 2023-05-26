May 26: Arrest at Downing Street; Aston reveals DB12; Asda finalising £10bn merger; FTSE slides again

Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Downing Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street.

The silver Kia car crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles. The force added that no-one has been hurt.

Aston Martin DB12 kickstarts ‘new era of next-generation sports cars’

Aston Martin has revealed the DB12 as its new sports car, dubbed ‘the world’s first super tourer’.

Arriving to replace the DB11, which has been on sale since 2016, the DB12 signals the next stage in the firm’s sports car development ahead of various new electrified models planned for the coming years.

While the DB11 was offered as both a V8 and V12, it’s only the former available on the new car. Using a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, it develops a significant 671bhp and 800Nm of torque.

Asda finalising £10bn merger with EG Group – reports

The owners of Asda will announce a £10bn tie-up of the supermarket with their petrol station empire on Friday, according to a report.

Sky News said that the billionaire Issa Brothers are planning to combine the UK arm of EG Group, a company which they founded, with Asda, which they bought in 2020 for £6.8bn.

It would create a massive company with revenues of around £30bn and 170,000 employees.

Average household energy bill to fall by £426 from July amid Ofgem price cap cut

The average household energy bill will fall by £426 a year from July after Ofgem dropped its price cap following tumbling wholesale prices.

The regulator announced it is cutting its price cap from £3,280 to £2,074 from July 1, marking the first time consumers on default tariffs have seen their prices fall since the global gas crisis took hold more than 18 months ago.

At its peak, the price cap reached £4,279 and, ‘whilst today’s level is lower than last quarter, it is still above the levels it was before the energy crisis took hold, meaning many households could still struggle to pay bills’, the regulator said.

Life-size Lego model of luxury sports car unveiled

A one-of-a-kind life-size Lego model of the luxury Ferrari Daytona SP3 sports car has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the launch of the resort’s new attraction.

The model of the high-performance ultra-luxury sports car has been constructed using 402,836 Lego bricks, weighs more than 1.5 tonnes, and is accompanied by a custom-built Lego box.

A team of designers and builders took more than 2,000 hours to replicate the luxury car.

Bank holiday weekend could bring hottest day of 2023 so far

The UK could see the hottest day of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 24C.

The Met Office said the area of high pressure, which has brought fine conditions across the UK over the last few days, is forecast to continue through the weekend and into next week.

The highest temperature of 2023 was recorded in Cardiff on Monday at a balmy 23.4C.

FTSE slides further as US debt ceiling debate rumbles on

The FTSE 100 Index has continued its downward spiral after hitting a two-month low on Wednesday, as the US debt ceiling debate rumbles on.

The British stock index, which is affected by news across the pond, sank a further 0.74 per cent on Thursday to end 56.23 points lower at to 7,570.87 – its lowest close since late March.

Elsewhere, the German Dax slipped by 0.23 per cent and the French Cac closed 0.25 per cent lower.

Weather outlook…

Today, variable cloud with lengthy sunny spells, especially in southern areas. Cloudier in northern Scotland with a few spots of light rain. Fresh winds along northern and southern coasts. A warm day, the BBC reports.

Tonight will see clear spells develop for much of the UK, along with a few areas of lingering cloud in central and northern England and northern Wales. Breezy in far northern Scotland with light rain.

Tomorrow will see a dry day for many, with sunny spells in England, Wales and east Scotland. Cloudier elsewhere, with a band of patchy, light rain moving through west Scotland and Northern Ireland.