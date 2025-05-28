May 28: Tariffs to drag economy; Tesla sales halved; Alpine unveils A390; Liverpool latest

Tariff tensions to drag down UK economy next year, says IMF

Trade tensions linked to US tariff plans will reduce UK economic growth next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, the global economics body upgraded its forecast for the UK economy this year after strong growth in recent months.

The IMF said an ‘economic recovery is under way’ in the UK, with GDP (gross domestic product) set to increase by 1.2% this year.

Tesla’s monthly sales in Europe plunge by half

Tesla sales across Europe plunged by half last month even as growth in the electric car market picked up pace, according to newly released data.

The numbers are the latest indication of how much the Tesla brand is suffering because of the backlash against billionaire chief executive Elon Musk over his political views.

Sales of Tesla vehicles in 32 European countries tumbled 49% to 7,261 in April from 14,228 in the same month the previous year, according to figures released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA.

Alpine shows off new A390 electric coupe-SUV

Alpine has expanded its range to three models with the launch of its new A390 electric coupe-SUV.

The A390 gets its name from ‘A’ for Alpine and ‘3’ for C-segment, with ’90’ denoting the car is one of the brand’s more everyday models. It’s also being positioned as a ‘sports fastback’ in the carmaker’s line-up.

The newcomer takes a few design cues from the A110 sports car, such as its sloping roofline and short overhangs.

FTSE 100 surges as traders hopeful over US-EU trade negotiations

The UK’s FTSE 100 has closed in on its highest level since March as the index continues to be buoyed by hopes of improving global trade relations.

The blue chip index rose 60.08 points, or 0.69%, to close at 8,778.05, bringing it just shy of a nearly three-month peak that it reached during the day.

The German Dax index closed 0.83% higher, while France’s Cac dipped 0.02% at close.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Acklam Cars has opened its doors in a behind-the-scenes video, showcasing its luxury showroom and rapid car sales strategy. The Middlesbrough dealer sells 150–200 supercars monthly, driven by viral social media content and a unique, visually stunning showroom experience.

Used car dealer Shaffarat Parvez has been jailed for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, prompting Trading Standards to warn traders against ignoring consumer rights. Parvez repeatedly sold faulty cars, evaded complaints, and hid behind fake business names. BYD leads surge in interest in Chinese brands from UK car buyers – Auto Trader Interest in Chinese car brands has surged in the UK, with Auto Trader data showing over 1.4 million ad views for Chinese vehicles in early 2025. Brands like BYD now hold a 5.3% share of views, up from 1.3% last year.

A rogue car dealer in Croydon had two vehicles seized—one of which was crushed—after repeatedly flouting trading laws by selling cars illegally in a residential area. The council acted following resident complaints and ignored warnings.

Retail used car values remain strong despite a modest 1.5% year-to-date dip, driven by ongoing shortages of 3–4-year-old models. Percayso Vehicle Intelligence highlights hybrids as market leaders with rising demand, while used EV values remain volatile.

Volvo is cutting around 3,000 jobs globally to reduce costs amid industry and economic challenges, including U.S. tariffs. Most cuts will affect white-collar roles in Sweden. CEO Hakan Samuelsson says the move aims to build a leaner, more resilient company.

Two ex-Volkswagen managers have been jailed for their roles in the Dieselgate scandal. Jens Hadler received 4.5 years, while Hanno Jelden was sentenced to 2 years and 7 months. Two others received suspended sentences; 31 more face ongoing proceedings.

Liverpool parade driver arrested over attempted murder and drug driving

A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition.

Three died in blaze at former RAF base after part of building ‘collapsed’

The three people who died in a blaze at a former RAF base in Oxfordshire had injuries ‘in line with those typically caused by the collapse of part of a structure’, police have said.

Firefighters Martyn Sadler, 38, and Jennie Logan, 30, died alongside member of the public David Chester, 57, following the incident at Bicester Motion on May 15.

Thames Valley Police said post-mortem examinations have now been carried out, with preliminary findings showing that all three people died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Weather outlook…

Today is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with patchy rain in some areas. Temperatures are expected to range from 16°C to 19°C, with overnight lows between 10°C and 13°C.

Most regions will remain dry, though light showers are possible, particularly in the west.

Overall, anticipate a mild and breezy day with intermittent sunshine across the country.