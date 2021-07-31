Log in

News

Mazda’s UK sales soar by 423 per cent in first quarter of 2021

  • Manufacturer shifted 8,000 units in the UK between April and June
  • A total of 353,000 vehicles were sold around the world
  • Global sales are on course to hit 1.41m mark

Time 1 min ago

Mazda sold 8,000 cars in the UK during the first financial quarter of 2021 – a 423 per cent increase on last year’s lockdown-hit results.

Releasing its financial and sales figures for April 1 to June 30, the manufacturer said it shifted 353,000 vehicles worldwide.

Europe – including Russia – enjoyed sales up by 97 per cent to 55,000 vehicles and increasing its market share by 0.1 of a percentage point to 1.2 per cent.

Advert

Germany – its biggest European market after the UK – bought 12,000 Mazdas, which was up by 71 per cent on 2020, while Russia bought 7,000 units, representing a 64 per cent rise.

North America, meanwhile, which is its largest market, took 138,000 vehicles – up by 70 per cent year on year – of which 106,000 went to the USA, which was a 73 per cent increase.

It sold 28,000 in its home market of Japan – up seven per cent.

Mazda made an operating profit of 26.1bn yen (circa £170.5m) and a pre-tax profit of 25.4bn yen (£166m).

Advert

Its full-year forecast to March 2022 has stayed the same, with predicted global sales of 1.41m units – up nine per cent year on year.

It’s predicting 225,000 sales in Europe, including Russia, which is an increase of 26 per cent, and forecasting a global operating profit of 65bn yen (£424.6m).

Mazda highlighted the ongoing semiconductor shortage and pandemic as well as increases in prices of materials, saying it would continue monitoring the business environment plus demand trends.

In June, it was announced that Mazda and Toyota would be producing an all-new Corolla Cross at a new plant in Alabama as part of a joint venture partnership between the two carmakers.

A Mazda vehicle will also be made there, although it is unknown yet what it will be.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190