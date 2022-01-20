McLaren confirms appointment of Nick Crossley as new market director

McLaren has confirmed the appointment of Nick Crossley as the firm’s new market director.

Crossley, who has worked in the automotive industry for close to 20 years, has been promoted from his role as McLaren’s global head of brand marketing.

He will now be responsible for managing the brand’s sales and marketing operations in the home market of the UK.

He will report to Brett Soso, managing director – Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The Loughborough University graduate joined McLaren in January 2017 after spending thirteen years working across various management positions at Peugeot.

His final role with the French brand saw him take on the title of head of business sales role, with overall responsibility for the brand’s business and fleet sales, marketing, strategic development and sales programmes.

Brett Soso, managing director – Europe, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to the team during a very exciting time for our brand.

‘Nick brings a wealth of automotive experience into the role and will be spearheading our operations in our home market with a special focus on growing and enhancing the luxury credentials of our brand, for the benefit of our Retail Partners, and discerning customers.’

Crossley himself added: ‘I am extremely excited to be taking up this role as we open an exciting new chapter for McLaren.

‘The United Kingdom has been at the centre of our success over the past ten years and will be a crucial contributor to the delivery of our Horizon 2030 business strategy.

‘As the home market of our brand, it is ideally placed to benefit from our vision that combines exceptional product with a class-leading ownership-experience.

‘I look forward to working with our local Retail Partners to further grow our business, based on these values.’