Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicle range is about to get bigger with the seven-seater EQB.

The SUV is being pitched as an electric alternative to the manufacturer’s GLB, making it one of an extremely limited number of EVs that can carry seven people.

However, the rearmost seats are mostly aimed at children and small adults, with Mercedes saying people up to 5ft 4in can sit there comfortably.

It has EQ-specific styling touches such as a front grille and bumpers to set it apart from the regular car. Meanwhile, new alloy wheel designs and a full-width front light bar help differentiate it further.

Two models will go on sale – the EQB 300 and EQB 350 – which are expected to have performance outputs of 240bhp and 290bhp. The figures will be confirmed closer to the car’s launch, with twin motors likely to provide all-wheel drive.

As far as electric range is concerned, the EQB should be able to travel about 260 miles between charges, thanks to its 66.5kWh battery.

A version with a range likely to exceed 300 miles is planned, though.

Inside, the EQB gets the latest MBUX operating system, with a navigation system boasting ‘Electric Intelligence’ that can get the car up to its optimal temperature ahead of charging as well.

That means faster charging times, with the vehicle able to manage up to 100kW, taking it from 10 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.

Full UK pricing and specification are yet to be revealed, but first deliveries are expected in late 2021.