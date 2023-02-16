Mercedes-Benz EQE goes on sale in UK

Mercedes-Benz’s EQE has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at £90,560.

The manufacturer said the luxury electric SUV boasts cutting-edge technology plus best-in-class comfort from air suspension to climatised front seats.

The entry-level 350 4Matic boasts a wide range of equipment as standard, including fully electric memory function sports seats with leather upholstery in a choice of either black or neva grey trim.

Also included is Mercedes’ Energising Air Control feature – which filters out particulate matter, microparticles, pollen and other substances – 12.8-inch and 12.3-inch digital instrument displays, active parking assist and illuminated door sills.

Exterior styling and features include keyless go, high-performance LED headlamps with adaptive high beam, AMG body styling and 20-inch AMG five-spoke light alloy wheels.

The £99,260 AMG Line Premium includes Burmester surround sound as standard and a built-in dashcam.

Outside as standard are 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, the Intelligent Parking Pilot and Driving Assistance Package Plus, while 22kW AC charging is an option.

The AMG Line Premium Plus gains a few extra unique features, including a head-up display and MBUX Interior Assistant, while heat and noise-insulating infra-red reflecting laminated glass adds to the comfort.

It has 22-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels and a cutting-edge lighting system that can display information about the journey ahead and road conditions via the headlights and on to the road.

As well as the 350, there is an EQE 500 4Matic, only available in Premium model line upwards, whose prices start from £108,760.

The 350 is said to be capable of 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds and the 500 in 4.9 seconds.

Mercedes claims a range of 324 miles for the EQE 500 and 334 miles for the EQE 350. DC charging of up to 170kw is possible on every vehicle in the line-up.

Exterior paint choices range from Obsidian Black to Alpine Grey Solid.

