Mercedes-Benz Vans reveals first details of new EQT electric people carrier

  • First details revealed on Mercedes-Benz smaller all-electric seven-seater
  • Following on from it’s EQV, this will be called EQT
  • EQT is expected to go on sale in 2022

Time 2 mins ago

Mercedes-Benz Vans has revealed some initial details about the upcoming electric seven-seater it’ll be selling.

Currently, this EQT all-electric people carrier is in near production ready stages.

It’s designed to follow on from the success of the larger EQV but in a smaller package.

Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Marcus Breitschwerdt said the ‘T-Class’ will be aimed at families and private buyers ‘who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability without forgoing comfort and style’.

Despite being a more practical product, the EQT retains the sleek styling touches seen across the firm’s EQ range. For example, the headlights are slim LED units and merge seamlessly into a large, curved front grille.

A minor slope in the roof and curved edges to the windows gives the van a fresh, modern look, while at the rear there’s an ultra-minimalist design with a thin, curved strip of LED lights.

Inside, the cabin is similar to modern road-going Mercedes, demonstrating how close to production the EQT really is. There’s a large drive selector, rotary dials for the climate controls, and a small tablet-like infotainment screen mounted to the dashboard.

The EQT is 4.9 metres long, 1.9m wide and 1.8m high, with sliding doors on both sides to making it easier to get in and out.

There are full-sized individual seats in the third row, and three child seats can be fitted side-by-side in row two.

The production version of the EQT is scheduled to go on sale in 2022 and will sit alongside the new Citan, which is targeted more at commercial buyers.

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

