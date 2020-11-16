Mercedes-Benz Vans UK MD Steve Bridge is leaving the business to head up one of the German brand’s CV dealers.

Bridge has been managing director of Mercedes-Benz Vans since 2014 and was responsible for sales and management. Then in 2017 he headed up the board of management as MD when the brand became its own entity.

During his time as boss, Bridge has taken the brand’s UK sales from 25,000 vehicles a year to 44,000.

Bridge leaves Mercedes-Benz Vans on January 31, 2021, ending 20 years of service with the firm.

He started as regional fleet sales manager in May 2020, followed by spells as national fleet sales manager, sales and marketing director, and then managing director.

He departs to become managing director of the newest Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealer eStar Truck & Van.

The business was launched by in September transport industry entrepreneur Sid Sadique. eStar Truck & Van represents the three-pointed star in the north west and north Wales from its headquarters in Warrington and other branches on Deeside, and in Liverpool, Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent.

Bridge said: ‘I’m passionate about the Mercedes-Benz brand and delighted that although I’m leaving the company with which I’ve spent the last two very happy decades, in my new position I’ll still be representing the world’s number one truck and van business.

‘The opportunity to oversee eStar Truck & Van during a period of exciting evolution is one I’m relishing, and which I simply couldn’t resist.’

eStar Truck & Van has also announced plans to establish an ‘eEducation centre’ that will showcase the full-electric range of Mercedes-Benz vans and FUSO eCanter trucks, alongside zero-emission products based on low-entry Mercedes-Benz Econic chassis and built by Electra Commercial Vehicles, another of Sadique’s businesses.

Along with Electra Commercial Vehicles, Sadique’s portfolio includes the NRG Fleet Services Group and he’s also chairman and shareholder of Kent-based Mercedes-Benz dealer Sparshatt Truck & Van.

‘I’ve known Steve for many years and am delighted to welcome him to my executive team as managing director of eStar Truck & Van,’ said Sadique.

He added: ‘Between us we have spent almost two-thirds of a century serving commercial vehicle operators. Not only do we understand the market, but we’re also perfectly placed to meet the changing demands of our customers.’

Mercedes-Benz Vans has yet to name his successor.

Bridge appeared on Car Dealer Live in July and spoke about how the UK relied upon vans so heavily during England’s first lockdown, electric vans and record campervan sales in 2020.

You can watch the interview at the top of this story