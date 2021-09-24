Mercedes Sprinter tops Aston Barclay’s September used van desirability index

The Mercedes Sprinter has been named the most desirable van in the country by auction group Aston Barclay.

According to the firm’s used van desirability index, the sprinter was most popular used light commercial vehicle in September.

The index takes into account three key metrics – web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

All three factors are then combined and an average score is taken.

It is the first time that the Sprinter has come out on top, achieving a score of 8.0.

The German favourite was closely followed by the consistently strong VW Transporter on 7.1.

Third place was shared between the VW Amarok pick-up truck and the Iveco Daily, which both scored 6.5.

The demand for pick-up trucks is on the rise overall as autumn fast approaches.

Alongside the Amarok, the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and the Mitsubishi L200 all featured in the top 25.

Geoff Flood, Aston Barclay’s LCV national sales manager said: ‘Despite the record level of new registrations last month, the semi-conductor shortage continues to impact manufacturing and we expect the used LCV market to remain strong throughout Q4 of 2021 and likely into Q2 of 2022.

‘Prices are continuing to remain at record highs and show no immediate signs of cooling off.

‘We are seeing the usual seasonal trends continuing throughout this however, with the all-weather capability of 4×4 pick-up trucks attracting buyers as we head into the colder months.

‘Panel vans also remain in high demand as home shopping deliveries continue at record levels.’

Aston Barclay’s top ten most desirable used LCVs

Mercedes Sprinter

Desirability score: 8.0

Volkswagen Transporter

Desirability score: 7.1

VW Amarok

Desirability score: 6.5

Iveco Daily

Desirability score: 6.5

Ford Ranger

Desirability score: 6.1

Peugeot Expert

Desirability score: 6.1

Ford Transit

Desirability score: 5.9

Vauxhall Vivaro

Desirability score: 5.5

Vauxhall Movano

Desirability score: 5.3

Citroen Relay

Desirability score: 5.3