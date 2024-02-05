MG dealer raising money to bring brother’s body home after he dies in Colombia

An MG salesman has raised close to £4,000 in a bid to repatriate his brother’s body after he passed away while doing voluntary work in Colombia.

Mark Watkins, of Clarks of Stourbridge, is currently crowdfunding in an attempt to bring home the body of his younger brother, Matthew.

The 28-died after hitting his head in a ‘freak accident’ just days after arriving in South America, leaving his entire family heartbroken.

Now, his 41-year-old brother is working to raise the cash needed to return his body in order to lay him to rest in the UK.

At the time of writing, he has raised an impressive £3,988, still short of the £7,500 target.

The car dealer is now appealing for anyone who can help to make any donation they can.

Writing on the GoFundMe page he set up to collect the money, Watkins said: ‘It’s with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of my brother Matthew’s passing while volunteering in Colombia.

‘The unexpected loss has left our family shattered. The expenses for repatriating him are overwhelming, and we desperately need your support to bring Matthew back home where he belongs.

‘Your kindness and generosity will help us cope with this immense loss and bring comfort to our grieving hearts.

‘We’re incredibly grateful for any contribution, no matter how big or small. Thank you for being a part of our journey to bring our Matthew home.’

Stourbridge News reports that members of Watkins’ family are currently in the process of selling ‘as many possessions as possible’ in a desperate attempt to raise the necessary funds.

Watkins has also been adding to the pot by selling items on Facebook, including sporting memorabilia, donated to the cause.

Matthew, who would have turned 29 yesterday (Feb 4), previously did voluntary work in America, Canada, Italy and Mexico.

Describing his younger brother, car dealer Mark, said: ‘He was utterly selfless. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He was just a caring, sweet kid.’

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can give money via GoFundMe.

Main image: Matthew Watkins (Family handout)