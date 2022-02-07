Log in
MG ZS parked outside a houseMG ZS parked outside a house

News

MG dusts off cheaper 198-mile ‘Standard Range’ ZS EV

  • New Standard Range ZS EV gets a 198-mile range from a 51.1kWh battery
  • Joins the Long Range model in ZS EV line-up and comes in £2,000 cheaper
  • On sale now with deliveries starting next month

Time 1 min ago

MG has added a new version of its ZS EV, cutting the model’s entry price in doing so.

The new ZS EV Standard Range joins the Long Range model, but still comes with a 198-mile range – 35 miles more than the previous entry level model.

Its 51.1kWh battery can be topped up at speeds of up to 100kW, which can fill from 10 to 80 per cent in 36 minutes.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

Power comes from the same motor found in the Long Range version, but a different operating voltage between the two batteries means the lower-cost model actually has a bit more power, with a total output of 174bhp.

The MG ZS EV Standard Range is eligible for the government’s £1,500 plug-in car grant, which brings the price down to £27,495.

Long Range models are also eligible for the discount, with prices starting at £29,495.

MG Motor UK commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: ‘MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy great quality, well-equipped and terrific value electric cars, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels.

Advert

‘The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MG’s commitment to delivering great value, world class EVs certainly hasn’t – the ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money.’

The MG ZS EV Standard Range is on sale now, with deliveries expected to begin this month.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51