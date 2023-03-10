MG4 scoops UK Car of the Year 2023 title

The MG4 has been crowned UK Car of the Year 2023.

The pure-electric hatchback took the spoils at this year’s competition by a considerable margin, with the budget seven-seat Dacia Jogger MPV claiming the runner-up spot.

The judging panel comprised 27 leading motoring journalists, including Car Dealer’s very own associate editor, James Batchelor.

Batchelor said of the MG4: ‘It’s an MG you can finally recommend on style, quality and value for money.’

Top Gear’s Tom Ford commented: ‘In a world where practical electric cars are priced to the sky, the MG4 offers genuine value for money.’

Meanwhile, Jonny Smith, host of the The Late Brake Show, said: ‘The MG4 does everything better than anyone could have imagined for the budget.’

John Challen, director of the UK Car of the Year Awards, commented: ‘The MG4 proves that electric cars can be affordable, practical and appeal to all areas of the automotive market.

‘Fully charged, it offers more than enough miles for most journeys, while the design and driving dynamics tick two other important boxes for consumers. A deserved winner for the electric future.’

Chris Evans, head of sales at Heycar UK, which sponsored the UK Car of the Year Awards, said: ‘MG has struck an excellent balance of desirability, practicality and performance.

‘With consumers facing economic pressures more than ever before, it also proves that EV ownership doesn’t have to be prohibitive. The MG4 represents fantastic value for money.’

Picking up the prestigious gong was MG Motor UK’s commercial director Guy Pigounakis – a star speaker at this week’s Car Dealer Live conference.

‘The MG4 has proved to be a hit with both existing and new customers since it arrived in September last year – and it is also hugely encouraging that so many expert reviewers hold the same opinion as well,’ he said.

‘We’d like to thank everyone at UK Car of the Year for this award – this is a significant achievement for MG.’

The MG4 is priced from £26,995 and offers a range of up to 281 miles on a full charge.

Guy Pigounakis is pictured receiving the UK Car of the Year 2023 trophy from John Challen, left, and Chris Evans, right. Image: Alister Thorpe