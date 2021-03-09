Dealer group Minstergate is gearing up to open three new MG dealerships.

The three sites will be in York, Hessle and Scarborough and their opening continues MG Motor UK’s ambitious plans to increase its network to 130 dealers by the end of the year.

The MG brand will join Minstergate’s Hyundai and Peugeot new and used car franchises.

Mark Campey, Minstergate chief executive, said: ‘MG’s rapid growth and electric vehicle leadership makes it a great brand to bring into our portfolio and we’re very excited to open our new MG Motor sites in Yorkshire.

‘The EV market is evolving rapidly and MG’s model range offers terrific value for money, great tech and a brilliant warranty package, all of which we believe will be very attractive to customers at our York, Hessle and Scarborough sites.’

MG Motor’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, added: ‘As the UK’s fastest-growing car brand, the appointment of Minstergate to our network is a key strategic move and further proof that MG is a highly desirable franchise thanks to great value cars that are great to drive, packed with technology and backed by a seven-year warranty.

‘Minstergate has a terrific reputation in north and east Yorkshire and we’re very proud to welcome it to the MG Motor network.’

MG opened 28 new sites in the past 12 months with locations right across the UK.

The most recent openings were Glyn Hopkin in Milton Keynes, St Albans and Cambridge, Perrys in Huddersfield, JCT600 in Bradford, Read Motor Group of Grimsby, Drive in Bristol, Hawkins of Hayle, Tunbridge Wells MG and Masters in Croydon.