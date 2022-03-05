Mobile mechanics prepare to drive coach of paramedics and nurses to the Ukraine

Brave mobile mechanics Patrol are preparing to leave for the Ukraine this week with employees driving a coach of volunteer paramedics and nurses into the war torn country.

Arthur Smith from Patrol will be driving the coach, while a series of their vehicles and ambulances will be joining the convoy.

The company, based in Tonbridge, Kent, is fundraising and collecting medical equipment to take to the Ukraine, working alongside Emergency First.

Mechanic Smith told ITV News: ‘I’ve never done anything like this at all.’

He explained: ‘We had a few spare vehicles and some drivers that had less to do in the next few weeks.

‘So we decided to use those vehicles and the time that we had to go out and help where we could.’

Once the coach has arrived in the Ukraine, it will collect children from orphanages and transport them to Poland.

You can find out more about Patrol’s Ukraine Crisis campaign and how you can help here.