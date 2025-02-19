More job losses on the way at BCA as staff in Grimsby are left facing redundancy

More BCA staff could be facing job losses after the outfit opened a consultation over redundancies.

The potential cull of jobs relates to the firm’s remarketing centre in Grimsby, where staff were informed a fortnight ago that they could soon be out of work.

The auction outfit says that the cuts are coming as a result of ‘a change in working processes’ and added that ‘small number of staff’ would be impacted.

The company also pledged to try and find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible, but conceded that redundancies remain on the table.

A spokesman for BCA told GrimsbyLive: ‘BCA confirmed that due to a change in working processes at the Grimsby Remarketing Centre it has opened consultation with a small number of staff.

‘As part of the consultation, staff concerned will be offered alternative roles within the Grimsby centre and nearby BCA locations wherever possible.

‘Like all businesses, BCA needs to evolve its operational base in line with its growth journey and the changing external environment and needs of our customers to ensure we continue to provide market leading service and support.

‘BCA continues to invest heavily in the scale and diversification of our physical estate, developing facilities and building further capability in areas such as cosmetic and mechanical enhancement as well as building remarketing capability across our vehicle preparation centres as we seek to make our entire physical footprint multi-functional.

‘Until the consultation is completed, BCA is unable to comment further.’

The news comes hot on the heels of BCA announcing that its closing another remarketing site in Chipping Warden, with operations moving to existing sites in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

That decision is set to cost hundreds of jobs, with the site set to close for good from March 14.