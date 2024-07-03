MotoNovo – Highly commended Finance Provider (Prime) 2024

MotoNovo has been named highly commended in the Finance Provider (Prime) category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2024.

The business has continued to support car dealerships and they were praised for providing great customer service in what has been a challenging market.

Debbie McKay, commercial director for motor sales at MotoNovo commented: ‘The Power Awards are voted for by car dealers, which makes this recognition a ringing endorsement of how we support dealers.

‘It is also great for our team because it lets them know their efforts are making a positive difference to the dealers we work alongside.’

‘While the finance sector has faced its share of challenges over the last year, I am encouraged by the impact of the changes we have made, the quality of people in our team and the investment and strategy we have in place,’ said McKay.

‘With these foundations, we have a renewed agility and energy to meet the challenges that will undoubtedly keep coming but, just as importantly, realise the opportunities that will also exist.’

It’s been a difficult year for the motor finance industry but dealers commented that they always felt they could talk to someone at MotoNovo and they were quick to approve deals with customers.

‘We are not just hopeful, we are confident. By collaborating and communicating with our dealers, partner suppliers, and other stakeholders, we are certain that we can reimagine a strong future for the dealer finance sector together.

‘Our future is secure, and we are ready to face the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.’