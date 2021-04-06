Car supermarket Motorpoint has delivered a car to a customer’s house every 6.5 minutes since the start of the current lockdown.

In March 2020, in response to customer demand, Motorpoint launched its complimentary home delivery service.

To date 8,500 cars have been delivered to customers’ homes from one of the UK’s largest retailers having placed 10th last year on the Car Dealer Top 100 list.

One buyer to take advantage of the service in the current lockdown was Stuart Smith from Redcar.

He was looking for a way to celebrate his wedding anniversary and chose a new car, ordered from Motorpoint Stockton-on-Tees, not far from his home.

Smith said: ‘I couldn’t believe how easy it was a car to buy a car and have it delivered to my door.

‘I’ve been thinking of changing car for a while now but with all the lockdowns didn’t think it would be possible.

‘When I heard Motorpoint we’re offering free home delivery I jumped at the opportunity, chose the car I needed and arranged for it to be brought to me at home in time for our wedding anniversary.’

He explained: The whole process couldn’t have been simpler, and safer, which is really important at the moment, with everyone being urged to avoid any unnecessary journeys wherever possible.

‘We absolutely love the new car and we can’t wait for the lockdown to be over so we can get a chance to take it out for a proper spin – not just to the shops.’

Richard Start, general manager of Motorpoint Birtley and Stockton-on-Tees, added: ‘Our free home delivery service has gone from strength to strength since it went live last year.

‘Not only do customers like Stuart enjoy the convenience of choosing the time when they want their car delivered to their door during the week but thanks to our 14-day money back guarantee they can do so with complete confidence.’