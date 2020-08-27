Car supermarket group Motorpoint is returning to television screens with a new national advertising campaign.

The campaign is called ‘Your Car, Your Way’ and focuses on the different ways people shop for, buy and drive away their vehicles from Motorpoint.

This includes its home delivery, reserve and collect and same day drive-away, services, all supported by the company’s dedicated Online Collections Portal.

The advert was filmed on location in the north west and at the company’s newest site in Swansea.

The ‘Your Car, Your Way’ theme will also run through national radio adverts, supported by regional variations, as well as paid digital channels to help spread the message as far as possible.

Motorpoint is also giving customers an opportunity next month to ‘Win a Year’s Worth of Free Fuel’ from Motorpoint via social media.

Hayden Vokes, marketing director at Motorpoint, said: ‘We are delighted to be launching our new ‘Your Car, Your Way’ campaign this week.

‘We continued to innovate at pace during lockdown, and as a result Motorpoint has come out of that period stronger than ever with a proposition for our customers which is second to none in the market.’

He added: ‘Whether it’s our contactless reserve and collect option, free home delivery service or our improved online customer experience, our new campaign helps to drive home the message about how effortless it is to find, choose and buy a low mileage, nearly new car from Motorpoint.’