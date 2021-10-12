Motorpoint Manchester welcomes first customers after multi-million-pound site transformation

Motorpoint Manchester has welcomed its first customers after a multi-million-pound transformation of a former Mercedes dealership.

Thirty jobs have been created at the Aston Old Road site, which officially opened on October 1 and where the team is led by general sales manager Fowaad Malik and supported by customer service manager Ashleigh Shiels and preparation manager James Hooper.

Branch head of retail operations Jordan Dean said: ‘It’s brilliant to finally open our doors to the public and showcase our new store at last.

‘The atmosphere at our opening day was really fantastic. As part of our opening celebration, we gave away scratchcards with a range of prizes available, including gift vouchers, dashcams and meals out.

‘We also had a Motorpoint grand prix Scalextric with a chance to win a real-life driving experience.

‘Our Manchester team were delighted to give our customers the opportunity to enjoy the Motorpoint car-buying experience for themselves.’

He added: ‘The Motorpoint name is already well established in the wider region, thanks to our existing network of stores in the north-west.

‘The opening of our new Manchester branch will bring even greater choice for our customers in the area and fits with our mission to make car-buying easy, whether our customers prefer to buy in-store, reserve online or arrange for home delivery.’

Lorraine Fawns from Droylsden, who was the used car supermarket’s first customer, said: ‘I’ve previously dealt with Motorpoint and have always been really happy with the service provided, especially during lockdown, so I came to the new store today because it’s on my doorstep and I wanted to look at how the new branch had been set up.

‘I wasn’t intending on updating my car, but I have today and I’m over the moon with the great customer service.’

Pictured at top are Motorpoint Manchester general sales manager Fowaad Malik, first customer Lorraine Fawns from Droylsden, and sales executive Shamal Khan

