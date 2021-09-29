Motorpoint’s new Manchester branch to open this week as rumours continue about Cinch takeover

Car supermarket group Motorpoint is to open its new state-of-the-art Manchester branch this week as rumours continue to persist that Cinch is plotting a £500m takeover of the firm.

Car Dealer reported three months ago that the firm was planning the new branch, which is located a stones’ throw from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Building work is now complete and the facility will be celebrating with a grand opening this Friday (October 1).

The news comes as rumours continue to circulate that online retailer Cinch is plotting an ambitious £500m takeover of the firm.

Jordan Dean, head of retail operations in Manchester, said: ‘It’s brilliant to finally be opening our doors to the public.

‘To be able to give customers the opportunity to experience for themselves our award-winning combination of choice, value, service and quality.

‘The Motorpoint brand is already well-established in the wider region thanks to our existing network of branches in the North-West, and we’re looking to build on that awareness further with our drive to make car buying easy in Manchester, whether that’s buying in store, reserving online or arranging to have your new vehicle brought to your home.’

Opening the new site has created around 30 new jobs in the area.

The two-and-a-half acre premises will stock around 200 low mileage, nearly new cars and light commercial vehicles from 30 different manufacturers.

All vehicles will be under four years old and have less than 30,000 miles on the clock.

Every customer attending the opening event will win a prize ranging from Dash Cams to meals out in Manchester.