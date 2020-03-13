Motorpoint pays tribute to staff over continuing Sunday Times honour

MOTORPOINT has praised its staff after being named one of the Sunday Times Best Companies To Work For in the UK for the sixth consecutive year.

The independent car retailer, which has a network of branches throughout England, Scotland and Wales, was awarded the title once again at a ceremony in central London. Motorpoint, which employs more than 800 people, featured in the Sunday Times Top 100 Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For category, although it slipped from 61st place last year to 100th this year.

The honour comes only a matter of weeks since it became one of a select number of retailers to receive Platinum Status from Feefo, the global reviews and customer insights technology company, for its outstanding customer service.

The Best Companies To Work For concept was created to recognise excellence in employee engagement. Every year, thousands of companies are measured on the level of engagement among employees, with only those businesses with the highest level of overall engagement qualifying for the top 100.

Cat Moseley, HR director at Motorpoint, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be one of only a handful of companies to be named among the Top 100 Companies To Work For in the UK for a sixth consecutive year.

‘The ongoing recognition has only been possible thanks to the tireless support of the team at Motorpoint, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for playing their part in helping us to bring our company values to life.’

The news follows an announcement by Motorpoint that Adele Cooper has been made an independent non-executive director of the company. Currently an independent consultant, she was UK country manager at Pinterest from June 2015 to December 2019, and before that worked for Facebook and Google in various director roles.

MORE: Motorpoint suffers pre-tax profit drop to £9.4m

MORE: Andy Smyth becomes Motorpoint’s first chief operating officer

MORE: Motorpoint appoints its youngest general manager – at 30