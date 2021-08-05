Motorpoint targeting new customers with summer advertising campaign

Motorpoint is hoping to drum up summer business with a new advertising campaign focused on helping customers avoid unnecessary hassle when buying a car.

The UK’s largest independent car retailer, Motorpoint has created a new TV advert along with production company, Creature.

The campaign is set to hit national screens in the coming days.

The tongue-in-cheek advert, which represents a radical departure from previous years, focuses on Motorpoint’s ‘drive to help motorists avoid unnecessary car buying stress’.

It features actors Jacob Avery, Lydia Bakelmum and Tim Fitzhigham and follows an intrepid explorer and his sidekick Willis, on their quest to find their new car.

The duo must avoid the pitfalls traditionally associated with the car buying journey such as over inflated prices and pushy sales people.

Hayden Vokes, marketing director at Motorpoint, said: ‘The car buying journey can sometimes be a bit of a daunting experience for consumers with recent research we conducted revealing 51 per cent of people found it to be an intimidating experience.

‘It really doesn’t have to be like this thanks to companies such as Motorpoint with our simple and straightforward service backed by unbeatable prices on low mileage, nearly new cars.

‘We have always prided ourselves on our friendly hassle free, haggle free buying experience and the message behind our new brand campaign is simple – avoid all the typical stresses and pitfalls of finding a great value, great quality used car by getting straight to Motorpoint.’

Motorpoint currently has thousands of low mileage, nearly new cars and light commercial vehicles available from over 30 different manufacturers.

Every vehicle from Motorpoint comes with the balance of manufacturer’s warranty backed by the Motorpoint Price Promise.

This means Motorpoint will refund the difference to any customer within seven days of their order if they find the same car cheaper from a competitor.

As a bonus, it will also give the customer £50 worth of Amazon vouchers to spend.

Earlier this year the firm was voted the best automotive company in the country to work for.