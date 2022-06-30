Motors.co.uk partners with Global Media to sponsor some of the country’s biggest radio shows

Motors.co.uk has launched a new marketing campaign that will see it sponsor several of the country’s most popular radio shows.

The online platform has agreed a deal with Global Media to sponsor its Radio X, Smooth Radio, Smooth Chill and Heart stations.

The five month campaign will take place throughout the summer and into the autumn, reaching over 17m listeners nationwide.

The deal started earlier this month on the Chris Moyles Breakfast Show on Radio X. Listeners to the show will also be able to take part in a competition to win a car worth more than £15,000.

That arrangement will be complemented with sponsorship of the Smooth Weekend Mid-Morning Show with Jenni Falconer and Smooth Weekend Breakfast Show with Eamonn Kelly.

The sponsorship will be supported by on air and online competitions promoted across all the stations including Heart.

The firm, which forms part of Ebay Motors Group, will also be the exclusive sponsor of Smooth Chill from August to October.

The deal, which also includes outdoor advertising, is part of Motors.co.uk’s ongoing multi-million-pound Search Less, Live More brand campaign.

It follows its headline sponsorship of ITV’s Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-Up and Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

Lucy Tugby, head of marketing at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Our Search Less, Live More Motors.co.uk branding resonates with car buyers and retailers and this latest campaign shows our commitment to driving in-market buyers to our dealer partners.

‘With nearly half (47 per cent) of 25-44’s listening to radio whilst driving, we believe live radio combined with outdoor advertising are perfect media for us to build awareness and engage with in-market buyers especially those on the move during the summer get away.

‘We are also delighted to be working with some of the best broadcasting talent in the business.

‘The integrated campaign is expected to deliver high audience reach across multiple platforms, brands and touchpoints, supported by some eye-catching outdoor advertising on key driving routes to reinforce the messaging that Motors.co.uk is the place for buyers and dealers to come together.’